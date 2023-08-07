Galveston County gerrymandering trial

Corlie Jackson stands outside the U.S. Courthouse in Galveston on Monday as the Galveston County redistricting trial begins. Galveston County residents packed Judge Jeffrey V. Brown’s courtroom.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

GALVESTON

Testimony in a trial to determine whether Galveston County engaged in racial gerrymandering through redistricting maps began Monday in a packed federal courtroom.

Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news

0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

Rusty S
Rusty Schroeder

Time for Holmes to have to work for that position instead of it being given to him since WJ died. Change our West County pct. 2 back to the way it was if you are going to GIVE chubby a free ride.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription