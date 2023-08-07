GALVESTON
Testimony in a trial to determine whether Galveston County engaged in racial gerrymandering through redistricting maps began Monday in a packed federal courtroom.
The crowd, made up mostly of people opposed to a redrawing of voting precinct lines that did away with the county’s one majority-minority district, filled Judge Jeffery V. Brown’s federal courtroom and spilled into the hallway. Bailiffs by about 9 a.m. were turning people away.
Plaintiff Terry Petteway, a county constable, asserts the redistricting map Galveston County Commissioners Court approved in November 2021 intentionally discriminated against Black and Hispanic voters. The sole dissenting vote against the map was Precinct 3 Commissioner Stephen Holmes, the only Democrat and only Black member of the court at the time.
“They really rushed this map and it is distressing to me because my mother still lives in the precinct, which would be redistricted,” said Roxy Williamson of the Southern Coalition for Social Justice. “I believe that it is imperative for the community to show up and make their voices heard. As a community member, it is important to be part of the process.”
The redistricting map creates four majority white districts in the county. Holmes has since 1999 represented parts of Texas City, La Marque and Hitchcock in the only majority-minority district in Galveston County. The new map dismantled Holmes’ district and added many north county voters who tend to support GOP candidates.
“This map was clear voter suppression and pushed inequality and we must fight,” Amy Bowie, a concerned resident, said. “Everybody is equal and there should be no disparity in our access to vote. We all have a right to live on this Earth.”
The Texas Civil Rights Project, the Southern Coalition for Social Justice, along with three Galveston-area branches of the NAACP and the local council of the League of United Latin American Citizens, filed the lawsuit against the county, County Judge Mark Henry and County Clerk Dwight Sullivan in the Galveston Division of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas.
Precinct 3 Constable Derrick Rose, a Black elected official, took the stand Monday fielding questions about his own experience as a voter from attorney Angela Olalde of Greer, Herz & Adams, part of the county’s defense team.
Olalde asked Rose for examples of obstacles to voting and voter discrimination.
Rose said he hadn’t heard of people being denied the right to vote in the county nor has he seen discrimination in campaigning, but supported the lawsuit’s central assertion.
“It looks as if the commissioner’s court discriminated against minority voters in Galveston County,” Rose said. “I believe the 2021 redistricting was politically and racially motivated.”
The lawsuit is the third legal challenge filed against the map. The U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit over the map March 24. In February, the Campaign Legal Center, a voting rights group, filed a lawsuit after first trying to challenge the map using a still-pending lawsuit filed in 2013.
All three lawsuits make similar arguments: That Galveston County violated voting rights laws and drew a map that likely would have been rejected under the system known as pre-clearance, under which the federal government required Southern states to get approval from the Justice Department before making changes to voting districts.
The U.S. Supreme Court in 2013 declared the pre-clearance requirements in the Voting Rights Act unconstitutional, allowing governments, including Galveston County, to create maps without the department’s input.
The law still prohibits “voting practices or procedures that discriminate on the basis of race.” But to challenge such redistricting now requires filing lawsuits.
The latest lawsuit also alleges the county violated the equal protection clause created by the Fourteenth Amendment — an argument that isn’t included in the justice department complaint.
The trial could take as long as three weeks.
(1) comment
Time for Holmes to have to work for that position instead of it being given to him since WJ died. Change our West County pct. 2 back to the way it was if you are going to GIVE chubby a free ride.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.