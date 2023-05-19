GALVESTON
Island short-term rental operators are wondering when the Park Board of Trustees will roll out more than $1 million worth of property-tracking software meant to provide a data-driven roadmap for guiding officials’ decisions about governing the booming market.
Rental operators who spoke to The Daily News said they still were clueless about when the park board will launch the software both they and officials want.
“We have seen no information on data collecting — nothing at all,” Ron Venable, who owns a rental property and manages seven others, said.
“Our whole bottom line for years, and I do mean years, is it’s all about the data,” Venable said. “Without the data, it’s all anecdotal.”
The park board hopes to deploy the program to the public this summer, with a targeted release date in June, CFO Bryson Frazier said. The park board still was in the testing and due diligence phase Friday, Frazier said.
City officials hope the software will help drive decisions on policing the rentals and vacationers who use them, Mayor Craig Brown said.
“We at the city are very interested in having the software come online as soon as possible,” Brown said. “It’s our first step toward providing some organization.”
MILLION-DOLLAR SOFTWARE
The software, which cost $1.3 million, scrapes data from hundreds of different rental sites every day, Frazier said.
It identifies short-term rental properties, registered and not registered, and totals up all advertising activity. The park board has a five-year agreement with Deckard Technologies. The agreement calls for $275,000 in the first year and $265,000 for the next four.
“The program compares the property data to our registration database and determines which are in compliance and whether they are registered or not registered,” Frazier said. “It notifies our team of compliance issues and generates letters for our team to administer to the owner or property manager identified in the property profile.
“It also allows us to cross reference booking calendars on different platforms, and we can see past stays and future bookings to track occupancy.”
That data can be used to encourage compliance, Frazier said.
“Through the initial testing of the program, we were able to find additional funds for the city from newly discovered, previously unregistered properties,” Frazier said.
To foot the software’s bill, the city council in October voted to increase the annual registration fee for short-term rental owners from $50 to $250.
Rental operators figured $100 per owner would have covered the cost of the software, Venable said. As of March 31, there were about 4,281 short-term rentals registered with the park board. The $250 annual fee in its first year resulted in about $1 million collected from rental owners.
“We still are not clear on where all that registration is going to,” Venable said. “We have asked, and they have only alluded to things. The software was supposed to provide data. For instance, the city wants to add more marshals for code enforcement. Before we pay extra fees for marshals, we want to know if that’s where the money is actually going to.
“There is absolutely no data on what code-enforcement issues are from residents and what’s from short-term rentals.”
That money is being used for police and marshals to better monitor and enforce ordinances concerning short-term rentals, Brown said.
DATA-DRIVEN DECISIONS
City officials hope to curb complaints about short-term rentals through gathering data. But Venable and other short-term rental operators argue complaints are coming from a small group, he said.
“We think it’s the same squeaky wheel, and the data will tell us,” Venable said.
Many short-term rental operator argue the fee increase should have been delayed until some data was collected, Venable said.
The city should have allowed the park board to collect data for at least a year before it increased the fee, Venable said.
Officials originally told rental operators the software would be online by spring break, which came and went without any notification from the park board or city, Ana Draa, who owns a rental property and is social media director for the short-term Rental Owners Association of Galveston, said. The association is a nonprofit that promotes responsible rental operations through education, advocacy and networking.
“We think fair regulations evenly enforced works for everyone,” Draa said.
Debate and discourse between the city and park board has given the latter little time to bring the software online, rental owners who spoke to The Daily News said.
“I think their hands are full, and it’s an ongoing issue between the city and park board,” Venable said.
Frazier agreed on Friday.
“We initially had hoped to get the program launched in the spring, however, we had to reprioritize negotiating the interlocal agreement with the city as well as adjusting processes due to recently passed ordinances,” Frazier said. “We are excited to be in the closing phase to get this program launched this summer.
“Visit Galveston has been recognized by other cities nationwide as an innovative leader in short-term rental regulation and compliance.”
Local hotel occupancy tax collections on the island grew by about 22 percent in 2022, according to an economic impact report. The park board collected about $30 million in hotel occupancy tax, which is a record, from hotel and rental stays on the island.
That rise was driven by an almost 50 percent increase in collections from vacation rentals, which led the segment to overtake hotels as the biggest hotel occupancy tax contributor, Frazier said.
In 2018, vacation rentals made up about 29 percent, about $5.4 million, of the total hotel occupancy tax collected. That rose to about 54 percent, about $16.3 million, in 2022.
“Short-term rentals generate additional income for homeowners, attract visitors who support local businesses and contribute to the overall economic growth of the community, Tony Lyle, chief tourism officer, said.
“We are hopeful that this software will increase compliance and also allow us to review the short-term rental landscape in Galveston to better assess needs in sustainability,” Lyle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.