GALVESTON
On any given day, as many as 800 island vacation rentals are operating out of compliance with regulations laid out by the city and Park Board of Trustees, meaning thousands of dollars in fee and tax revenue that underpins the island tourism industry are going uncollected, according to data gathered by new tracking software.
Although only 4,400 short-term rentals are registered on the island as required, the software has been identifying anywhere between 4,900 and 5,200 listings, park board CFO Bryson Frazier said. After coming online two weeks ago, the $1.3 million software — Deckart Technologies’ “Rentalscape” — already has identified hundreds of out-of-compliant rentals, Frazier said.
On Friday, the software found 373 “unpermitted live properties,” according to data provided by the park board. Although the properties might have been registered in the past, all were required to register in December 2022 under a new annual system and pay $250 after the city scrapped a one-time, $50 registration program.
Because registration costs $250 annually, 373 unregistered rentals amounts to $93,250 in unpaid fees and a far larger but unknown amount of hotel occupancy tax.
Operators who didn’t register under the new system in December and those who put units on the market after that are expected to register, and the park board sends emails reminding those who did register they must do so each December, Frazier said.
The park board has registered only 56 rental properties since the software went online, Frazier said.
There are 4,400 validly registered rentals in Galveston, but the park board, which collects fees and occupancy taxes for the city, expects the number to increase as more operators become informed, Frazier said, projecting 4,800 or 4,900 validly registered units by the end of the year.
SOFTWARE, HARD DATA
The park board previously relied on tips to determine which rentals were skirting the rules, Frazier said. Now, it can identify out-of-compliance rentals with a click of a mouse, saving a tremendous amount of time, Frazier said.
The new software shows park board staff an interactive map of the island identifying all rentals the software can find by scrubbing more than 400 websites marketing units to tourists and comparing that to the list of registered rentals, Frazier said.
Zooming in on the West End Friday morning, Frazier’s monitor showed dozens of blue dots, which depicted registered short-term rentals. Among them were several red dots, which show those out of compliance.
The number of rentals out of compliance is constantly in flux, with some owners registering and some taking their rentals off the market on any given day, Frazier said.
Because the software collects data such as how much an operator charges for a unit, how often it’s booked and more, city auditors can estimate how much hotel occupancy tax revenue it should generate, Frazier said.
GREETINGS
Soon, the park board will mail letters to operators of unregistered rentals, Frazier said.
The letters will warn operators they have a couple of weeks get into compliance before the park board sends another letter informing them the unregistered units are being removed from booking sites such as VRBO and AirBnb.
Only about 2,800 registered short-term rentals operated on the island in 2019, and that swelled by 1,200 in a few months after the booking sites began requiring a park board-assigned registration number, Frazier said.
“What’s interesting about it is that when we send out our email blasts, you might get 20 or 30 registrations,” Frazier said. “When (AirBnb and VRBO) send a communication out to people, you may get 200 or 300 in a day.”
Typically, though, rental owners want to be compliant, but a few try to skirt the system, Frazier said. There’s been several occasions when an operator had a fabricated registration number.
A few things the software can’t do alone is capture data on noise, trash and parking complaints, Frazier said. To gather that data, the park board will rely on an out-of-state call center people can contact with such complaints, Frazier said.
The number for the call center, which went live Friday and will be available 24/7, is 409-247-8160. Because many rental owners live off the island, the park board mandated that each property have a “one-hour contact,” someone who can respond to any complaints within an hour.
Before the call center went live, the park board had been taking calls from those with complaints about short-term rentals.
Information about bad behavior among renters is something short-term rental operators covet, industry sources said.
SOFTWARE SAVIOR
Representatives of the Short Term Rental Owners Association of Galveston are excited about the new hotline and software, which will support responsible short-term rental ownership, Ana Draa, president, said.
“We will no longer deal in anecdotal stories,” Draa said. “Now we can deal in actual data.”
The software will level the playing field for short-term rental operators, owners said.
“As an owner of a short-term rental, here I am paying my 15 percent and my registration and someone else isn’t,” Ron Venable, vice president of the association, said, referring to the 15 percent hotel occupancy tax.
“It’s cutting into my money,” Venable said.
Even with rental owners and the park board expecting more and more rentals to come into compliance as the software is used over the years, there are other ways short-term rental owners feel they’re at a disadvantage compared to competitors, namely hotels, which aren’t charged the registration fee, Venable said.
Part of their registration fee, $158 of the $250, goes to the city to help pay for code enforcement. But rental owners argue this amounts to a surcharge while they’re already paying for code enforcement through property taxes, Draa said.
“So, if you’re going to tell me I need to pay more for enforcement, you need to show that I am generating more enforcement needs,” Draa said. “This software should bring that argument to a head. But you’re already charging me for something you don’t know exists.”
Council members have noted that registration fee increases related to code enforcement should be backed by data — that hasn’t happened because the data isn’t available.
Before park board officials moved to purchase the software, city officials told rental owners the registration fee increase would go into effect after data was collected, Draa said.
“We have a heavy number of tourists on that island,” Draa said. “It’s a blessing, but it comes at a cost. I think what we’re wrestling with is: Who should bear that cost?
“It’s not just the overnight guests who are generating this public-safety burden, our day guests are also. So, how do you incorporate that?”
FEE BREAKDOWN
To afford the million-dollar software, the park board last year implemented a $250 annual registration fee for rental owners. The park board July 7 delivered the city about $695,000 in collected fees, which represented $158 from each rental owner. The park board keeps $92 from each fee to maintain and monitor the software, Frazier said.
While some non-compliant rental owners weren’t paying this in the past, the actual advantage many of them gained was avoiding the 15 percent hotel occupancy tax, Frazier said.
Short-term rental owners flying under the radar without registering a couple of years ago had a 15 percent advantage over those playing fair, Frazier said.
“The people who were not compliant and not paying now are required to pay because the software requires AirBnb and VRBO to collect those taxes,” Frazier said.
