While vacation rental operators hope new tracking software will help draw a more becoming portrait of their industry’s strain on such resources as public safety, neighbors of some properties worry their voices are still getting lost in a roar over tax dollars.
The Park Board of Trustees’ new $1.3 million software, meant to track and help police rental units, launched to good reviews from rental operators, but some residents who tried to use a new complaint call center said they were far from satisfied with the result.
The call center, which can be reached 24/7 by dialing 409-247-8160, received five complaints over the weekend — two about the same rental unit.
A TALE OF TWO RENTALS
Some of those calls came from Nancy Harvey, whose Avenue M home is bookended by a pair of rentals.
One of them houses only the most respectful vacationers, primarily families, she said.
The other frequently harbors younger, typically louder, rowdier guests prone to scattering litter, she said.
Visitors to the five-bedroom rental regularly park on the sidewalk, produce more trash than cans can handle, throw beer bottles over the fence into her yard, party loudly into the morning and, on occasion, smoke marijuana on the porch, Harvey said.
Harvey argues the two are so different because one operator pays close attention to the property and the other doesn’t.
The owner of quiet house lives on the island and is attentive, the owner of rowdy house lives off the island and isn’t, Harvey asserts.
As in many of Galveston’s historic neighborhoods, Harvey’s home is only a few feet from her neighbors. Her bedroom is only feet from what she called regular, loud parties that run for hours into the summer nights, she said.
“I’ll be lying in bed and relaxing, but people are talking so loud I can’t relax,” Harvey said.
Guests often heap mounds of trash at the curb and in her yard, she said.
When that happened this weekend, Harvey dialed the park board’s new call center, which exists to handle such problems in a matter of hours.
Theoretically, and under city rules, a rental owner’s local contact person, a problem-solver whose information must be listed on a rental unit’s registration documents, should solve such issues within an hour or so, according to officials.
After calling twice over two days, however, no one solved the issue, Harvey said. And because her neighborhood’s trash pickup won’t happen until Wednesday, the trash could fester for half a week before its removal.
“What used to be a neighborhood isn’t a neighborhood anymore,” Harvey, who moved to the home in 2005, said.
There are already about six short-term rentals in her neighborhood, and two homes are under renovation to become more, she said.
“I have really been for short-term rentals, now I’m turning against them,” Harvey said.
VOCIFEROUS VACATIONERS
While many short-term rental owners have house rules that might curtail behavior that could inspire complaints from neighbors, a few rentals on Avenue N ½ seemingly don’t.
Robin Franklin and her neighbors on Avenue N ½ have been calling the police and city about blaring music in their neighborhood for years, she said. Although the police department has always responded quickly, the problem seems to be getting worse, Franklin said.
Franklin and other residents worried the park board was asking residents to contact the call center and wait for a rental’s one-hour contact to respond. Waiting an hour for loud music and partying to stop at 2 a.m. or 3 a.m. is unfair to the island residents, Franklin and others argue.
“I’m not about to walk up to 10 drunk guys and tell them to quiet down,” Franklin said.
But residents never have to wait to call and report a crime to their police force, including noise violations, City Attorney Don Glywasky said. Noise between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. cannot exceed 75 decibels, according to the ordinance. That’s about as loud as a vacuum cleaner.
When a complaint is called against a property, the park board calls the primary contact provided by the property owner, giving them an hour to respond before enforcement measures are taken by the city, spokeswoman Mackenzie Finklea said.
COMPILING COMPLAINTS
The software, called Rentalscape, will keep track of complaints filed against a given short-term rental, Finklea said.
As far as punitive measures the park board might take against rentals with droves of complaints, it can reach out to AirBnb and VRBO to ask that a rental be removed from the sites for those without valid registration.
But, more data collected from complaint calls will inform appropriate punitive measures, according to the park board.
“Our goal is to help facilitate whatever enforcement paths are decided by the city,” Tony Lyle, chief tourism officer, said. “We hope that all our interactions with short-term rental owners will encourage them to prioritize quality experiences for visitors and maintain a high standard of service.”
