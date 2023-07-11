GALVESTON
Public safety costs driven largely by tourism are eating up the city’s general fund at an unsustainable rate and starving accounts meant to pay for streets and parks, city officials warn.
Public safety spending during the next fiscal year will consume about 79 percent of the city’s $57 million in general fund revenue, about $45.2 million of a pot also used for infrastructure projects, streets and parks.
The city is mulling ways to use revenue from a 15 percent tax on hotel rooms and rentals to ease the problem, officials said. The Park Board of Trustees, which collects the tax revenue for the city, took in $29 million last year.
And it appears city officials have found more friendly ears on the newly seated board overseeing the park board.
The city’s proposed 2024 budget allocates only $6 million to infrastructure, $4.7 million to streets and $3.9 million for parks.
The percent devoted to public safety will have grown from about 63 percent of general fund last year if the projections hold.
Increased costs largely are driven by the influx of hundreds of thousands of tourists the island welcomes especially in the summer but increasingly year-round, officials said.
Galveston’s police department budget for the year is $27.5 million, while the fire department requires about $15 million, City Manager Brian Maxwell said. They dwarf public safety bills of cities with similar populations, Maxwell said.
The police department’s 168 officers represent about twice as many as most towns of 50,000 residents would need, and most cities that size don’t have full-time fire departments, Maxwell said.
And outfitting officers isn’t cheap, Maxwell said. It costs the city almost $7,600 to fully equip a single officer, including radios priced at $2,048, Tasers at $1,342, body armor at $950, body cameras at $535 and Glock 22 handguns at $350, according to data from the city manager’s office.
But keeping officers on the job is the biggest expense.
“Your biggest part of public safety expenses is salaries,” Maxwell said.
While salaries and operational costs take up the majority of the fire and police departments’ budgets, a significant chunk of the public safety costs come from the city’s pension system.
TOURISM’S TAXING TOLL
Although only about 50,000 full-time residents live in the city of Galveston, the population swells by about 25,000 most days as commuters flow in to jobs, particularly at the University of Texas Medical Branch.
The number swells to as much as 250,000 or 300,000 on summer weekends, officials said.
Although city officials say they’re certain increases in public safety costs are driven by services provided to visitors, they have a hard time putting a number on the burden.
That might soon change, Maxwell said.
“We’re working on that now because that’s a big question,” Maxwell said. “We have a lot of costs related to this that we’re not necessarily capturing as tourist costs. They just get absorbed into our general costs.
“Tourism drives many things and petty crimes tend to follow crowds,” Maxwell said. “So, you have more criminal activity — not that the tourists are committing crimes, but you have more opportunity.”
But tracking tourist strain on public safety services is tricky, officials said.
An officer writing a ticket might be citing a resident, a tourist, a worker who lives off the island or someone who owns a second home on the island, to name a few, Deputy City Manager Dan Buckley said.
Once the city can more effectively track the difference between residential and tourist public safety costs, it could use that information to leverage more money from the park board, Maxwell said.
About 8.1 million tourists spent $1.2 billion on the island last year and produced $29 million in hotel occupancy tax, according to data from the park board.
The suggestion of using hotel occupancy tax for city operations has been one of the hottest topics on the island for years, with various city councils and park board trustees butting heads over it.
As far as Maxwell is concerned, there is no city or park board money, it all belongs to the residents of Galveston, he said.
“But we’re very cognizant of the rules that relate to hotel occupancy tax,” Maxwell said. “And you can’t supplement normal operations with hotel occupancy tax money. That’s why you have to be very careful about that.”
Getting better data will enable the city to identify which public safety costs are driven by tourists and which are the cause of residents.
“The taxpayers in Galveston shouldn’t be burdened,” Buckley said. “There’s a certain percentage you’re going to tolerate, but beyond that, those are true costs to Galveston. And, right now, the taxpayers are paying the cost.”
PARK BOARD READY TO PAY?
The park board’s new chairman, Jason Hardcastle, who formerly served on the city council, told The Daily News he was amenable to finding creative ways of using hotel occupancy tax to offset tourism’s impact on the island’s public safety bill.
“Because of the explosion of people on the island during the summer and events and holiday weekends, I do think it is a strain on public safety, without a doubt,” Hardcastle said.
There are 11 legal uses for hotel occupancy tax outlined by state law, but none of them allow for the tax to be used on public safety. The park board could, however, spend the funds for one of those 11 outlined uses the city pays for or might in the future, such as building a multi-use facility like a new headquarters for the Galveston Beach Patrol after the city demolishes the Stewart Beach Pavilion, 201 Seawall Blvd.
The tourism industry provides far more benefits to the community than negatives, Hardcastle said.
“Some of our peers with 50,000 residents would be very thankful of the benefits that tourism drives,” Hardcastle said, referencing the multitude of restaurants, entertainment venues, amusement parks and upscale attractions that aren’t seen in other cities of similar sizes.
Still, Hardcastle always is looking for opportunities to decrease the burden tourists put on the city’s general fund, he said. The park board’s trustees and staff are ready to work with the city to find solutions, Hardcastle said.
