Park board officials plan today to move more than $14 million in hotel tax revenue into city accounts to comply with ordinances approved early this month, but its leaders argue an estimated $4 million shouldn't be counted among the tax dollars and plan to hire an auditor to assess that.
The Park Board of Trustees, which manages some aspects of tourism, would seek a third-party auditor to review the board’s cash reconciliation procedures and cash balances for beach cleaning, Beach Patrol and tourism development, Chief Financial Officer Bryson Frazier said.
“It’s not that I think anything is wrong," Frazier said. "As matter of fact, I think it’s right because this is an issue. Because we’re talking about compliance with an ordinance, I think bringing in a third party to confirm our cash balances is important to achieve full compliance with the ordinance.”
The park board will transfer $14,195,043 into city depositories by 3:30 p.m., Frazier said.
That's also the amount the city of Galveston is expecting to receive, Mayor Craig Brown said.
The auditor, who has yet to be hired, would help clarify what amount of the money is hotel tax revenue or what's not, spokeswoman Caitlin Carnes said.
Park board officials estimate about $4 million shouldn't be classified as hotel occupancy tax, but would transfer the entire $14 million and more to comply with the ordinances, Carnes said.
“Bryson has asked for a third-party auditor to audit the park board’s method of classifying non-HOT funds that are still classified as restricted,” Carnes said. “The park board requested this measure regardless of whether an agreement on a transfer amount could be reached.”
The park board hopes the city will respect an auditor's opinion and rebate money determined not to be hotel tax revenue, but would have no recourse if city leaders don't agree, Carnes said.
Park board trustees and staff members discussed the transfer during a special meeting Wednesday, which had been scheduled for closed session under an exemption allowing consultation with its attorney out of public view and under the posting "Legal Duties And Responsibilities Of The Park Board."
The posting was similar to one for a meeting held last week that The Daily News had objected to in an editorial published Wednesday. The newspaper's editor and legal counsel said the posting was too vague to be legal and that votes taken on actions not specifically listed on the agenda also were illegal.
Park board leaders canceled the closed session and convened instead in open session over concerns that the effects of the city ordinances had not been accurately represented to the public, CEO Kelly de Schaun said.
“After consultation with our attorney, we felt like the discussion today could and should be had outside of executive session,” de Schaun told The Daily News.
“We feel that it is important for the public to understand the legal concerns the trustees are facing after the passage of the two ordinances and the impacts they have on the trustees, council, city and park board staff.”
Wednesday's meeting was meant to clarify confusion about the roles and responsibilities and the duties of the park board and trustees, Chairman Marty Fluke said.
The park board and city must by March negotiate an interlocal agreement spelling out details of how hotel tax revenue is to be managed in the future and there were questions about that needing clarification, Robert Booth, partner at law firm Mills Shirley, which represents the board, said.
“There are legal questions regarding the duties, powers and responsibilities of the park board versus the city and what the enabling statutes allow us to do,” Booth said.
A new interlocal agreement would be necessary with the passing of the new ordinances, Brown said.
The city was reviewing interlocal agreements dating back to 2014 to help frame a new agreement, Brown said.
The park board would seek a contract attorney to act as mediator in those negotiations, de Schaun said.
“This is a moment of negotiation and bringing harmony to our relationship,” she said.
(1) comment
Should Galveston taxpayers be required to pay for third party accountants and lawyers for the PB? If the PB board wants to hire outside "experts" they should pay for them from their personal funds.
