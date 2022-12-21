GALVESTON

Park board officials plan today to move more than $14 million in hotel tax revenue into city accounts to comply with ordinances approved early this month, but its leaders argue an estimated $4 million shouldn't be counted among the tax dollars and plan to hire an auditor to assess that.  

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
0

Locations

(1) comment

Don Schlessinger

Should Galveston taxpayers be required to pay for third party accountants and lawyers for the PB? If the PB board wants to hire outside "experts" they should pay for them from their personal funds.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription