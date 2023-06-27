GALVESTON
Founders of the Park Board of Trustees never imagined 60 years ago their creation would one day attract about 8 million tourists to the island, one trustee with close ties to the first board said.
Tuesday marked the 60-year anniversary of the park board being seated and that anniversary comes at a time when the role and authority of the park board is in question, often challenged by the city.
Before 1963, when the board was formed, efforts to entice tourists had no coherency and no one was in charge. But the pioneering work of islanders like M.J. Gaido and A.R. “Babe” Schwartz made Galveston a major destination, Trustee Kimberly Gaido, M.J.’s granddaughter, said.
As an island resident for five decades, Kimberly Gaido brings institutional knowledge to the park board that other trustees often rely on for issues that arise.
“I think people lean on me a little bit for what used to be here,” Gaido said.
In the 1970s and ‘80s, before beach remediation projects were a normal part of island life, the Gulf would stretch all the way to the seawall on portions of the island, Gadio recalled.
“People ask me where certain things were on the island,” Gaido said. “What did this look like? How did this perform? What do you remember the beaches looking like when you were a kid? When we go through a lot of the beach stuff, I can remember what it looked like at certain times.
“Things have changed so much over the years. Galveston wasn’t as busy back then. I think the island was afraid to try things back then and to make things happen.
“I don’t think anyone was willing to step out and say this is what we need to do.”
M.J. Gaido worked with his neighbor, who just happened to be state Sen. “Babe” Schwartz, to form the park board and establish a hotel occupancy tax, a 15 percent fee assessed on all hotel and short-term rental stays on the island.
While the park board’s fundamental mission remains unchanged, it recognizes the need to adapt, interim CEO Kimberly Danesi said.
“Our core responsibility remains the same, and we understand the importance of striking a balance between fulfilling our mission and enhancing the quality of life for our residents.”
The park board plays a crucial role on the island because of its significance in the tourism economy, Danesi said. Tourism serves as a vital economic driver for the city, and having a dedicated institution like the park board ensures that decisions regarding tourism and beach parks are made with careful consideration of the economic benefits, while also taking into account the concerns and interests of the residents, Danesi said.
“The park board serves as a safeguard, ensuring that the advantages of tourism are balanced and preserved for the overall well-being of the island,” Danesi said.
PARK BOARD ORIGINS
Before the park board, Galveston lacked any genuine effort to promote tourism, its beaches or its historical charm, Schwartz wrote in a letter to the park board in 2016 before he died.
“Cities don’t usually do a great job of self promotion and Galveston was no exception,” Schwartz wrote.
After meeting with M.J. Gaido and Jack Hamilton, Schwartz agreed Galveston needed an entity focused on island promotion.
“It had to be an independent entity above political and personal promotional interests and truly representative of the best our community had to offer to visitors,” Schwartz wrote. “All agreed a tourist was better pickings than a bale of cotton and twice as easy to pick with a 365-day growing season. Galveston’s reputation needed to be restored and we did not have George Mitchell or Fertitta yet, and Moody Gardens was not yet dreamed of.
“The answer was to pull ourselves up by our bootstraps. They sold me on the idea of legislating the needed entity and it was done.”
Millions of visitors later, the park board has achieved her grandfather’s goal to a degree he might never have even dreamt, Gaido said.
The board was conceived and created to be independent, Schwartz wrote. It has always been viewed as an easy group to be managed by others, Schwartz wrote years before a turbulent relationship developed between the park board and its overseeing entity, the city council.
“I take pride in the visionary individuals like Babe Schwartz, who laid the foundation for the park board’s establishment, and like Kelly de Schaun, who brought progress and growth to our island,” Danesi said.
“Keeping their legacy in mind, my aspiration is to build upon the progress we have achieved in the last 60 years,” she said. “With a deep sense of gratitude and commitment, I look forward to expanding upon the improvements and advancements that have shaped our community.”
GENERATIONS OF GAIDO GUIDANCE
Her grandfather’s devotion to seeing the island grow inspired Kimberly Gaido to follow in his footsteps and apply for the board. It’s a position the 56-year-old woman has coveted since her 30s, Kimberly Gaido said. M.J. Gaido was 50 when he was first appointed to the park board.
“They were focused on making the island presentable to our visitors,” said Kimberly Gaido, whose family founded the famous Gaido’s Seafood Restaurant more than a century ago.
Her grandfather would never have dreamed that more than 8 million people would visit the island each year thanks in no small part to the marketing work done across the country by the park board, she said.
“In the last 10 or 15 years, Galveston has really exploded,” she said. “He would be so excited. All the things my grandfather talked about are a reality. Galveston is a major destination in the country.”
And that wouldn’t have been possible without people with the foresight of M.J. Gaido or the work of the park board he helped establish, Gaido said.
