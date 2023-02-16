Members of Galveston Police Department’s drunk-driving task force arrested more than two dozen people during the first weekend of Mardi Gras, three times the number last year, and will be back on the street in force for the second weekend, officials said.
The department arrested 25 people between Feb. 10 and Feb. 12 for driving under the influence, according to arrest records. That’s compared with one drunk driver arrested during both weekends of Mardi Gras in 2020 and seven over both weekends in 2022, according to data obtained from the city of Galveston.
“Chief Doug Balli initiated the 24-hour per day Traffic Safety Unit in August,” Assistant Police Chief Andre Mitchell said. “The department’s goal is to relentlessly pursue unsafe driving practices in an attempt to make the roadways of Galveston as safe as possible for all to enjoy.
“The increased emphasis on traffic safety results in the identification and apprehension of impaired drivers.”
From its inception in August to the end 2022, The Traffic Safety Unit arrested more than 250 impaired drivers, according to city records.
Balli formed the task force in 2022 after a series of what police allege were drunk-driving crashes that killed seven people in less than a month.
An Aug. 6 crash between an SUV and golf cart killed four people.
On Aug. 13, a local man riding a scooter was killed by a driver police allege was impaired.
On Sept. 2, a man who had been released that day from Texas Department of Criminal Justice custody after serving time for driving under the influence and, police allege, was driving under the influence again, struck a vehicle carrying several Ball High School students, killing one instantly and sending three to the hospital, one of whom died Sept. 17.
“Chief Balli’s initiative is working,” Mitchell said. “His innovative program is providing and improving the safety of residents and visitors of Galveston.
“The Galveston Police Department will continue to monitor the streets of Galveston and strive to keep them safe and make the streets safer. Our Traffic Safety Unit will continue to be a proactive traffic unit with emphasis on the detection and arrest of impaired drivers.”
One effort the department has adopted this Mardi Gras season to keep drunk drivers off the roads is offering $5 toward a Lyft ride, Mitchell said. From 9 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Sunday, riders can summon a ride by using the code “GPDSAFE” in the Lyft App, Mitchell said.
“Outside of rideshare programs, we highly encourage the use of a designated driver or a taxi service,” Mitchell said.
Mardi Gras wraps up Tuesday with Fat Tuesday celebrations.
Trace Harris: 409-683-5247; The Daily News galvnews.com or on twitter at TraceH_news
