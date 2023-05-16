GALVESTON
The humane society shelter has very few cats to choose from these days — a fact feline-loving residents should revel in because it highlights tremendous success in the trap, neuter and return program, officials said.
In years past, the Galveston Island Humane Society, 6814 Broadway, was crowded with cats waiting for adoption, Executive Director Josh Henderson said. Many cages now are empty as the city works to address its feral cat population.
Since the trap, neuter and return program began in 2015, the humane society has successfully snagged and snipped more than 4,000 cats, which has led to a dramatic drop in the number of annual intakes and the percentage of feral cats euthanized, Henderson said.
“It’s absolutely causing the result that we wanted, which is fewer cats in the shelter, fewer cats in the street,” Henderson said. “That’s 4,000 cats that have not been reproducing since 2015.
“If you multiply that by how many litters they could have had — we’re talking tens of thousands of cats. It would be a ridiculous number of cats roaming the streets, fighting for territory and food.
“I can say with confidence, while drawing from my experience as an animal control officer both with and without the benefit of such a program, that this community resource is a much-needed effort to control the population of feral cats.”
FERAL-CAT CONUNDRUM
A 2014 ordinance spearheaded by Craig Brown, who was District 2 Councilman then and is now mayor, called for the creation of the trap, neuter and return program. The goal of the ordinance was to address the island’s cat colony problem, as well as humanely reduce the number of feral cats, Brown said.
“It was in response to a number of concerns we were having at the time in my district with residents indiscriminately overfeeding cats,” Brown said. “The goal of the ordinance was to reduce the feral cat population in a humane way so it would benefit the cat population and the residents.”
The ordinance requires resident participation to achieve the goal, Brown said. It offers residents a fully funded solution to potential neighborhood cat overcrowding, Brown said.
Residents trap the neighborhood cats they want fixed and call the humane society to retrieve the animal. The humane society, most likely Henderson in a white van or his truck, will return the cat to its neighborhood — as long as the residents are OK with that.
CATCH AND RELEASE
On a warm, sunny Friday, Henderson drove to the corner of Avenue M and 10th Street to return a pair of cats to their home turf, as well as pick up one known as the big daddy of the block.
The first patient Henderson released was a shy, white-gray-and-orange-patched adult female cat named Possum. Once Henderson opened her cage, Possum took little time to dart across the street and into the nearby Surf Motel and Apartments, 928 Avenue M.
The second cat Henderson released Friday was a wily adult male tabby named Crazy Mouser by his human neighbors. His release was met with tempered curiosity in the first few moments. Crazy Mouser spent a few seconds seemingly plotting his escape before springing out of his enclosure and dashing under a house on Avenue M.
Residents in the area trapped a third cat the night before Henderson’s planned release. This one, named Bruce, is thought by neighbors to be the one who has fathered a majority of the area cats. He appeared far more frightened than his newly neutered neighbors.
Getting Bruce fixed will probably go a long way toward curbing the cat colony’s population, Henderson said.
“We want to make sure everything is good and proper with the cats’ health,” Henderson said. “We want to make sure they’re right back to feisty and healthy.”
Veterinarians who perform the surgeries and provide the vaccines will cut a notch into the cats’ left ears, which is a universal sign that they’ve been fixed, Henderson said. It’s a sign concerned cat people can interpret from a safe distance, Henderson said.
“If there’s another medical issue or concern to be addressed, we will within reason,” Henderson said. “We’re not going to the ends of the Earth for every feral cat, and, at the same time, they’re not the easiest things in the world to catch.”
Area residents who spoke to The Daily News said they were in favor of the program as a humane alternative solution to euthanasia.
“While we’ve helped a lot of cats, cats certainly don’t live forever, especially not ones who live in the streets,” Henderson said. “Life on the street is not easy for people; it’s not easy for cats.”
“If there was no TNR program and this crazy cat goes to the shelter, we do our best to try to get him adopted or he gets euthanized because he’s too feral,” Henderson said about Bruce as the cat hissed and tried to claw his way out of the trap.
“That outlook is definitely grim.”
Henderson served in animal control for several years before taking on the mantle of executive director. Before the trap-neuter-release program, animal control interactions with resident cat feeders was akin to DEA agents knocking on a drug dealer’s door, Henderson said. Residents were reticent in those dealings for fear of their neighborhood cats facing euthanasia, Henderson said.
“We now get to go knock on the same door and make contact with the same people and offer to get this done via grant money,” Henderson said. “It’s not coming out of your tax dollars, it’s not coming out of our operating budget. This is something we receive grant money for.”
ALLEY CAT ALLY
Downtown resident Wayne Holt has been working with community cats since 2017, and he thinks islanders should be extremely proud of the city’s forward-thinking approach to the problem.
“It really is a middle ground between euthanasia and ignoring the issue altogether,” Holt said Tuesday. “I’ve worked in communities that have gone in both directions, and Galveston is really doing things in the right way.”
Other communities aren’t as motivated to find a humane solution to this issue, Holt said. The island’s humane society, however, is full of dedicated animal advocates, and so is Galveston in general, he said.
“It’s a difficult job emotionally to work with animals,” Holt said. “And Galveston taking this alternative to euthanasia says a lot about the leadership and it’s a lot to be proud of.”
The biggest challenge with the program is that some people don’t want the cats returned, Holt said. Those cats may end up at the humane society, where they’re offered as barn cats.
But so many cats become neighborhood fixtures, Holt said. His neighborhood downtown is no different. Holt feeds and takes care of a few downtown cats, and of course he’s named them, he said, listing Trudy, Anna, Knucklehead, Jerry and several “Mamas” and “Preciouses.”
“I take care of other ones at different locations, with larger colonies toward the seawall,” Holt said. “You find that the population has a tendency to stabilize and, over time, it has a tendency to diminish in a humane way with TNR programs.”
Holt participates in the program, as well. He sometimes puts notes on cages to assure passersby trapped cats won’t be euthanized and don’t need to be saved.
DATA GOT YOUR TONGUE?
Between 2014 and 2022 the humane society took in 11,659 cats, and annual numbers are declining, according to annual intake data.
In 2014, the humane society took in 1,622 cats and was able to release about 851 for adoption, equating to about a 52 percent live-release rate. That percentage steadily increased as the total number of cats taken in each year declined. Those trends led to 1,063 cats taken in last year, with about 951 sent out for adoption.
That’s an example of the trap, neuter and return program firing on all cylinders, Henderson said.
“This TNR program is successful due to grant funding and donations,” Henderson said.
The Mildred Manion Charitable fund provided the humane society with $20,263 to assist with the program and another $10,000 to cover emergency veterinary services, Henderson said.
“That will cover the vast majority of our needs for this program,” Henderson said.
Residents can donate to the cause by contacting the humane society at 409-740-1919, where they may specifically request their money go toward the spay-and-neuter campaign, Henderson said.
