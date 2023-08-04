GALVESTON
The city could have a fully approved beach access plan next month once the Texas General Land Office reviews a trio of controversial amendments that some locals worry will restrict public use of island beaches.
The land office in February conditionally approved Galveston’s beach access plan, which delineates how a city plans to maintain public access to the state’s beaches. The change came after the city and land office worked for about 18 months to right compliance problems caused in 2008 by Hurricane Ike, which eroded beaches, knocked out public signage and damaged dune walkovers.
The land office issued only a conditional approval because it knew the city had three additional amendments it wanted to make, according to the land office.
The city council approved each of the amendment proposals in votes from April 27 to May 25, and each inspired criticism from a handful to dozens of residents.
“The city has chosen to advance the interest of developers over the protection of the island and the interest of the public use,” Jackie Cole, a former city councilwoman who represented the West End, said Friday.
Those amendments are: allowing the use of reinforced concrete in construction sites within 200 feet of the line of vegetation; prohibiting cars from parking on Sunny Beach, 2704 8 Mile Road; and prohibiting parking on the beach at Access Point 1C, 228 E Beach Drive.
A handful of Sunny Beach-loving residents attended city council meetings to voice their opposition to the amendment that would remove parking from the beach where hundreds flock on summer weekends. City council voted April 27 to approve the amendment.
If approved by the land office, it would allow Kahala Development, 11727 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, to build 89 new single-family lots. The plan calls for 92 parking spots, up from the 89 proposed in initial plans. It further calls for parallel parking to be offered along 8 Mile Road, down to the beach. The plans include a turn-around where beach visitors can drop off gear.
City council May 25 voted to remove parking from Access Point 1C, which inspired about 80 unhappy residents to pen letters of opposition to the council. Their anger was compounded when the city opted not to read the letters aloud during a meeting.
City council voted May 25 to authorize the use of reinforced concrete within 200 feet of the line of vegetation. That worried some beach advocates and residents about the potentially tough cleanup that reinforced concrete structures represent if they are destroyed by a hurricane.
The vote created an exemption that applies solely to the proposed $100 million Tiara on the Beach project, 10525 San Luis Pass Road, and any repairs it might need, according to city staff. The project could become the first high-rise built on the island since Hurricane Ike.
The Kahala and Tiara developments would add to the city’s property tax base at a time when officials are looking for ways to offset ballooning public safety costs.
CONDITIONALLY APPROVED
After about 15 years of Ike-inflicted issues, the city has brought its access plan nearly back to compliance with Texas General Land office regulations this year, Tim Tietjens, executive director of development services at the city, said.
The land office reviews local beach access plans and certifies that they meet the minimum state standards set forth in the Open Beaches Act, Dune Protection Act and the General Land Office Beach/Dune Rules.
“Some beach dune walkovers got washed away, some spots no longer had access points when they should’ve, things like that,” Tietjens said. “Parking also wasn’t up to the number required in the plan.”
The city has resolved the outstanding compliance issues identified through the compliance plan, according to the land office letter.
It was conditioned upon the city submitting a plan of ongoing maintenance of signage and a framework for how to move forward, Tietjens said.
“So, that was the condition they approved us on,” Tietjens said. “We’re fully approved in accordance with their administrative staff, but they have to publish those changes in the Texas Register for them to become effective.”
The reason the land office administration hasn’t published those changes and issued an unconditionally certified access plan is because it was aware the city wanted to make three additional changes to its access plan, officials said.
City staff expects the land office to approve each amendment, Tietjens said. City staff submitted the amendments June 16, and the land office has 90 days to approve, deny or offer alterations to the proposals, Coastal Resource Manager Kyle Clark said.
“They have until Sept. 16 to tell us if what we submitted is in compliance with the Texas Administrative Code and Texas Statutes,” Clark said. “They could come back and say, ‘This one is not in compliance, all three are in compliance, or one and three are in compliance.’”
