GALVESTON
Island resident and NASA astronaut Christina Koch was selected to be among four people in the world to orbit the moon, making her the first woman in history to do so.
The mission is much more than an individual achievement, however, she told The Daily News.
Koch is no stranger to breaking barriers. She has conducted six spacewalks during her career and made history as part of the first all-woman spacewalk in 2019. She also set a record for the longest single space flight by a woman after spending 328 days outside the Earth’s atmosphere.
NASA named the four astronauts April 3. It will be the first moon crew in 50 years.
“I just think that I was that little kid that wanted to be an astronaut that never grew out of it,” Koch said.
When Koch was 12, her family took a trip to Disney World in Florida, and, perhaps fortuitously, also decided to go to Kennedy Space Center, Koch said.
“I remember going to the gift shops and coming back with all these posters and being excited to have seen the center in person,” Koch said. “It started to feel real to me.”
Koch started thinking about the science, engineering and other fields she’d have to master, she said.
Koch went on to study electrical engineering and physics at North Carolina State University.
She eventually became an electrical engineer and worked on space science instruments for NASA, Koch said.
Koch was selected to be an astronaut in 2013, she said.
“I moved to Galveston as soon as I was selected to be an astronaut,” Koch said. “I live right in the heart of the island and it’s definitely worth the commute.”
Koch moved from Montana to Texas, and being accustomed to the outdoors, she knew Galveston was the clear choice, she said.
“Honestly, two of the reasons for me were surfing and friends,” Koch said. “Sure enough, I fell in love with Galveston and I’ve been there ever since.”
Koch was told about the selection a month before the actual announcement on April 3, she said.
“We were here in NASA and we were actually called into a meeting with our boss,” Koch said. “To keep it a surprise, the meeting was called under a different pretense. We had no idea what we were going to be told in this meeting. It turned out to be probably the best news of our lives and was very unexpected.”
Koch was surprised, happy, honored, speechless and filled with a sense of duty and a sense of responsibility, she said.
“I also felt really bad that I was late to that meeting,” Koch said. “In fact, we were all late or not there at all because we didn’t know what was going on.”
The crew’s mission will be to test NASA’s Orion spacecraft with crew on board in preparation for the next mission, which will land astronauts on the moon, Koch said.
“The Orion will be the vehicle that gets them in the lunar vicinity,” Koch said. “The reason why that’s so important is because NASA would like to go back to the moon in a sustained responsible manner to eventually explore Mars.”
It will be a 10-day mission while the crew stays in high earth orbit and tests systems aboard Orion, Koch said.
“We will eventually do a translunar injection burn, which is an exciting moment for any space geek,” Koch said. “That hasn’t happened with a crew onboard since obviously the ’70s. We will head out to the moon.”
A trip to the moon is no easy, nor fast, task, Koch said.
“It’ll take four days to get there,” She said. “It’s a quarter of a million miles away; we’ll do a figure-eight around the far side of the moon; head home; another four day journey; blast through the earth’s atmosphere at about 25,000 mph and land in the Pacific.”
“That’s what the mission looks like. But, of course, the greater goal is getting back to the moon.”
It’s not about any individual achievement, Koch replied when asked how it feels to be the first woman to orbit the moon.
“It’s just awesome to be part of this overall mission,” Koch said. “We have made the collective decision together as a space agency and a country that we need to do this by all and for all. If we are truly answering humanity’s call to explore, we need to do it in that way.”
Anybody willing to work hard with a dream is welcome at the table and the playing field is leveled, Koch said.
“That to me is what’s worth celebrating,” she said.
It’s not just an honor to be part of the crew, but it’s an honor to represent Galveston, Koch said.
“Galveston Island is absolutely beautiful from space,” Koch said. “Looking down on the island from space was one of my favorite pastimes while on board the space station, knowing that everyone I loved was there.”
Training will start in June and include studying Orion’s systems, she said.
Liftoff is planned for November 2024.
Koch had a message for the people of Galveston.
“Keep supporting each other; keep being unique; keep being adventurous,” Koch said. “Keep exploring the Gulf of Mexico and keep taking care of it.”
