A budding wildflower subcommittee Tuesday made progress on its proposed amendments to the city’s ordinance and permitting process, hoping to provide clarity to what some islanders consider a confusing process.
The issue arose from a series of warnings — and eventually a pair of $381 fines — from city marshals over an island couple’s wildflower-covered front yard. Marshals argued the yard didn’t have a wildflower permit and wasn’t compliant with city law because it had flowers taller than 9 inches, which a permit would have allowed. The subcommittee, which is a branch of the Galveston Tree Committee and held its second meeting Tuesday, agreed to propose a few amendments it plans to present to the city council by November.
Attendees of the meeting, which included Master Naturalists and Master Gardeners, said they thought the committee and city were taking steps in the right direction by talking about amendments to the ordinance and permitting process. Among the optimistic attendees was Sasha Francis, whose Avenue K home was the center of the controversy that precipitated the subcommittee’s formation.
“I was very pleased with the progress,” Francis said.
“With having to get this whole concept across since April, like why we cultivate native wildflowers. It has been a time-consuming process. But today’s meeting reminded me of the importance of that time — because other people do care. And it gave me a renewed sense of hope that it wasn’t all wasted time.”
The subcommittee, which is composed of members of the tree committee, wants city council to expand the limited time residents can apply for the free wildflower permit, opening it from just January of each year to the entire year.
“The current permitting process is awkward,” Alice Anne O’Donell, chairwoman of the subcommittee, said.
The Galveston Island Nature Tourism Council, a group that connects people with the island’s natural environment and acted as a consultant to the subcommittee, took a look at the city’s wildflower ordinance and offered suggestions for changes at the Tuesday meeting.
Assembled groups hope to amend parts of the city ordinance on growing wildflowers, including reducing the mandatory area permit holders have to keep cut around their lawns to keep the rights of way clear, Anna Deichmann, project coordinator at the tourism council, said. Presently, permit holders must mow a 36-inch swath around the perimeter of their yards.
The committees hopes to reduce that to the width of a typical lawn mower, which can range from 16 inches to more than 20 inches.
“Initially, we were hoping for no permit, but that didn’t go over well,” Deichmann said. “So, we had a Plan B in place.”
Deichmann and representatives of the tourism council met with various local entities to prune their requests down to what made sense for all parties involved, she said. That included conversations with the mayor, city permitting office and the American Bird Conservancy, Deichmann said.
Other issues the group hopes to address include: newly acquired houses barred from receiving a wildflower-growing permit; defining certain terms like “uncultivated” and “cultivated” flowers and weeds; the lack of language for grasses and other types of native plants; and what defines native wildflowers.
The whole process has been much like cultivating a natural landscape, Francis said.
“You have to make improvements to get it to where you want it to be,” Francis said. “It makes me happy to see that we are making progress.”
(1) comment
There are some things unique to Galveston like Mardi Gras, Biker Rally, Dickens, Fireworks on the Beach and an explosion of yellow wildflowers that blanket the cemeteries, yards and patches of grass. They’re our version of Bluebonnets. Why is this hard to understand?
Let it go, its natures way of smiling
