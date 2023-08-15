City council to change wildflower ordinance

Wildflowers bloom in several front yards along Avenue P near 51st Street in Galveston on May 23.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News file photo

GALVESTON

A budding wildflower subcommittee Tuesday made progress on its proposed amendments to the city’s ordinance and permitting process, hoping to provide clarity to what some islanders consider a confusing process.

B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com

C. Patterson

There are some things unique to Galveston like Mardi Gras, Biker Rally, Dickens, Fireworks on the Beach and an explosion of yellow wildflowers that blanket the cemeteries, yards and patches of grass. They’re our version of Bluebonnets. Why is this hard to understand?

Let it go, its natures way of smiling

