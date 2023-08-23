The Port of Galveston on Wednesday said it still was negotiating with MSC and Norwegian Cruise Lines to develop a fourth cruise terminal, although leaders had agreed to not spend money on construction or materials until after a detailed discussion about improving west-end cargo facilities.
A previous version of this article incorrectly reported the agreement among leaders as resulting from a vote to defer further work toward a fourth terminal.
The decision raised questions about the port’s discussions with MSC, the world’s third largest and fastest growing cruise brand, to develop a fourth terminal at piers 16 through 18, where Del Monte Fresh Produce moves bananas, melons and more through a 120,000-foot warehouse.
The port Wednesday worked to reaffirm its commitment to continue negotiating with MSC and Thursday said it would continue spending on design and pre-engineering cost estimates for the proposed terminal.
“We’re excited about the huge potential of this mutually beneficial public-private partnership,” Port Director and CEO Rodger Rees said. “It would elevate our status as a top U.S. cruise home port, boost the regional economy and allow MSC to reach a new market of millions of cruise passengers in the Central U.S.”
The port and MSC in December 2022 signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding outlining parameters of a potential agreement for the fourth terminal after the wharves board in November last year had authorized the staff to negotiate with MSC Cruises.
The memorandum of understanding doesn’t include financial terms, but states the parties want to enter into negotiations that might lead to development of a passenger cruise terminal.
“The port staff is negotiating a contract with MSC and Norwegian Cruise Line to jointly fund a fourth cruise terminal at Pier 16 for an estimated cost of $100 million,” Rees told The Daily News earlier this month. “We’re looking at an agreement similar to our recent deal with Carnival for Cruise Terminal 25 improvements.”
The port remains committed to working with the major cruise lines to bring them to Galveston, Wharves Board Chairman Harry Maxwell said.
“I’m strongly supportive of the fourth cruise terminal and am looking forward to finalizing the details so we can move forward together,” Trustee Jeff Patterson said.
The wharves board, which governs the port, already has authorized the expenditure of $673,000 for design and pre-engineering cost estimates for the proposed terminal, officials said.
“We remain committed to our plans for a new home port in Galveston as part of our ongoing North American expansion,” Rubén A. Rodríguez, president of MSC Cruises USA, said.
(2) comments
The board vote sunk additional funding of Pier 16 at the present time. Not discussions. The most important discussion should be about budgets, funding and priorities.
All approximately $700 k for Pier 16 already allocated was NOT budgeted as a specific project for 2023. In addition, those soft cost expenses did not cover all the necessary inspections to find out realistic total hard costs.
There is a consultant report (what a surprise) and a RFP for Option 3 that gives estimates for various options. Unfortunately the port is withholding that consultant report - while putting portions of the consultant report in the RFP.document - while seeking an AG opinion.
Before spending public money the port staff should put together a public budget and amend the budget if starting a large new project. It looked like Trustees may finally understand that going the same way as Pier 25 is not a good plan.
Let’s hope city council tomorrow asks pertinent questions on the port’s finances and the material weakness finally identified at Tuesday’s meeting. It should have been identified in the 2019 ACFR based on a city auditor report.
Sorry …. It (FEMA liability) should have been identified in the 2019 ACFR based on a city auditor report. Too bad, the port played block and ignore the city auditor.
