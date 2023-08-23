GALVESTON

The Port of Galveston on Wednesday said it still was negotiating with MSC and Norwegian Cruise Lines to develop a fourth cruise terminal, although leaders had agreed to not spend money on construction or materials until after a detailed discussion about improving west-end cargo facilities.

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

1
0
0
0
0

Locations

(2) comments

Charlotte O'rourke

The board vote sunk additional funding of Pier 16 at the present time. Not discussions. The most important discussion should be about budgets, funding and priorities.

All approximately $700 k for Pier 16 already allocated was NOT budgeted as a specific project for 2023. In addition, those soft cost expenses did not cover all the necessary inspections to find out realistic total hard costs.

There is a consultant report (what a surprise) and a RFP for Option 3 that gives estimates for various options. Unfortunately the port is withholding that consultant report - while putting portions of the consultant report in the RFP.document - while seeking an AG opinion.

Before spending public money the port staff should put together a public budget and amend the budget if starting a large new project. It looked like Trustees may finally understand that going the same way as Pier 25 is not a good plan.

Let’s hope city council tomorrow asks pertinent questions on the port’s finances and the material weakness finally identified at Tuesday’s meeting. It should have been identified in the 2019 ACFR based on a city auditor report.

Report Add Reply
Charlotte O'rourke

Sorry …. It (FEMA liability) should have been identified in the 2019 ACFR based on a city auditor report. Too bad, the port played block and ignore the city auditor.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription