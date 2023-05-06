GALVESTON
Island voters approved a proposition that keeps millions of dollars in sales tax revenue dedicated to fund the building of parks, maintaining infrastructure, beach remediation and economic development.
About 77 percent of voters cast ballots for the proposition, which removed the sunset clause on the city’s Type B sales tax dedication, which has generated about $110 million for the city since 1993.
Galveston’s sales tax rate, the percentage paid to the government on all retail sales, leases and rentals of most goods and most taxable services, is 8.25 percent. Of that 8.25 percent, revenue from 6.25 percentage points are dedicated to the state, 2 percentage points go to the city. Of the city’s 2-percentage-point share, the 0.5 percentage points known as Type B and amounted to about $7.2 million last year, goes to the Industrial Development Corp. to fund local projects under the four silos.
Just in the past 15 years, while collecting about $70 million and finding appropriate grants, the Industrial Development Corp. has been able to construct the Fort Crockett Little League Baseball Complex, Sandhill Crane Soccer Complex and Lasker Community Pool from the parks silo.
The committee has enacted annual beach surveys, sediment management updates and post-storm remediation from the beach nourishment silo.
It has funded a $600,000-a-year sidewalk and curb crew, the 27th Street corridor project and downtown improvements to the 23rd Street corridor from the infrastructure silo.
It also paid to develop West Market Street that ushered in a new downtown district replete with watering holes and eateries, funded airport projects and set aside about $6 million to help fund the replacement of the Pelican Island Bridge from the economic development silo. Galveston will only have to pay $6 million of the $120-million project, the rest of which will be funded through grants, Mayor Craig Brown has said.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
