GALVESTON
The island is a step closer to broadening its public art portfolio as the Galveston Cultural Arts Commission prepares to award $100,000 in grants, the largest amount ever for such an initiative.
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 79F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. Low 79F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Updated: June 21, 2023 @ 10:40 pm
GALVESTON
The island is a step closer to broadening its public art portfolio as the Galveston Cultural Arts Commission prepares to award $100,000 in grants, the largest amount ever for such an initiative.
The commission’s slate of award applicants will become public when the city council votes on the matter in July. Thirty-two artists from across the country submitted applications, Trey Click, commission co-chair, said. Such a response can be attributed to the city offering a higher amount of money, Click said.
“This is really the beginning of our public art journey,” Click said.
The grant is part of the commission’s ongoing endeavor to make art more accessible and encourage creativity through the use of public spaces. Visual, literary, performing and media arts all were eligible in the commission’s third year of awarding grant money for public art.
The commission offered $50,000 in the first two years, afforded by a slice of the city’s share of the hotel occupancy tax collected from hotel and short-term rental stays on the island.
“Last year, we had $50,000 to spend and we spent it on multiple, smaller projects,” Click said. “But the city gave us $100,000 this year, so we can go for something more poignant. At $70,000, you really start getting into much better art.”
The commission will grant $70,000 of the $100,000 for a permanent project somewhere downtown near the Strand, Click said. The remaining $30,000 is set for art anywhere on the island, he said.
“For our largest appropriation, we thought it should be something impactful to Galveston residents,” Click said. “This is basically for residents. It’s certainly also for tourists, but the residents are going to get the most out of this.”
Applications included a range of suggestions such as murals painted by island natives, drainage grates sporting historical reliefs, a wave-like bench sculpture from a California-based artist, a stainless-steel sculpture of the island-famous pirate Jean Laffite, a 9-foot dancing starfish sculpture, a mosaic seating area, a children’s music and art festival and more.
When striving to create a community with a high quality of life for residents, public art is an essential component, Mayor Craig Brown said.
“Those cities who do it well have an emphasis on public art — it’s always a part of the equation,” Brown said.
And as the Park Board of Trustees continues to collect more and more hotel occupancy tax each year, with collections totaling about $22 million and $29 million in 2021 and 2022, the city could elect to allot more than $100,000 a year to the commission, Brown said.
“Given its nature, Galveston is a great place to focus on art, and we need to do that even more so,” Brown said. “That’s something we will be looking at in future meetings with the council.”
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.