GALVESTON
An Uber driver said she was left disgusted Tuesday night after an island patron sent her to deliver a jacket containing a bag of methamphetamine, which is among the most powerful and addictive street drugs.
GALVESTON
An Uber driver said she was left disgusted Tuesday night after an island patron sent her to deliver a jacket containing a bag of methamphetamine, which is among the most powerful and addictive street drugs.
Driver Rachael Brock had just left a pickup spot at about 8:13 p.m. Tuesday to deliver a jacket from a patron to her friend as part of the company’s connect program when she realized the woman set her up to deliver a bag of meth, she told The Daily News Wednesday.
Her experience happened as Uber drivers across the country say they fear they’re being used as drug mules.
Multiple calls to Uber representatives Wednesday weren’t returned.
No arrests had been made, but Galveston police are investigating, spokesman Kurt Koopmann said.
“It’s pretty crazy,” Brock said. “I checked the jacket on pure instinct.”
When Brock arrived at the apartment complex in the 900 block of Avenue K, a woman and young girl were waiting outside, she said. The woman had hired Brock to deliver the jacket to her friend at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Heards Lane, she said.
“It was the little girl who delivered it,” Brock said. “And the woman said, ‘He really needs his jacket,’ ... in August. The jacket also felt heavier than it should.”
The situation struck Brock as odd, so she checked and found a small plastic bag containing a powdery substance in a jacket pocket and immediately called the police.
Galveston police officers responded, conducted a field test and told Brock the substance was methamphetamine, she said.
Delivering for Uber Connect, which allows patrons to send small items to people in places nearby, is rare for Brock, she said. But when she does make such a delivery it’s usually things such as children’s backpacks and paperwork, Brock said.
But she might be done driving for Uber altogether, she said.
Brock doesn’t think Uber is taking the matter as seriously as it should, she said. The company took away her $6 earnings for the trip after the patron filed a complaint against Brock, she said.
The fact that someone trying to deliver drugs would report her for not following through was astonishing, Brock said.
“And the police told me it could have been on me if they stopped me,” Brock said. “They said I’d be responsible and that they probably wouldn’t believe that I was asked to deliver it. I would have had to fight it all in court.”
José Mendiola contributed to this report.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
In this episode, we explore some of Galveston's Historic East End Neighborhoods, some of the oldest and most well-preserved neighborhoods.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.