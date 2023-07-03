GALVESTON
The owner of a downtown restaurant thinks tourists made off with a $3,500 turtle sculpture that disappeared from in front of her 25th Street building late Friday or early Saturday.
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 81F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 81F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 3, 2023 @ 9:06 pm
GALVESTON
The owner of a downtown restaurant thinks tourists made off with a $3,500 turtle sculpture that disappeared from in front of her 25th Street building late Friday or early Saturday.
Restaurant workers called Victoria Newsome, owner of EATcetera, 408 25th St., about 10 a.m. Saturday to ask whether she had removed the sculpture called Chef Mamacitta.
Chef Mamacitta was installed as part of Turtles About Town, a community art project meant to promote Galveston and efforts to protect endangered sea turtles on the upper Texas coast, according to the Turtle Island Restoration Network.
Newsome's staff sent her a photograph showing the turtle had been ripped off its base and was gone, she said.
The operator of a nearby short-term rental told Newsome a couple of guests had taken photos with the turtle about 10 p.m. Friday and a guest heard a commotion near the turtle about 11 p.m. that same night, she said.
Newsome speculated rowdy tourists tried to climb the fiberglass sculpture for a photo, broke it in the process and disappeared the evidence.
“I’m hoping it was just an accident,” Newsome said. “It just doesn’t make any sense.”
Newsome’s artist daughter Presley Pyles painted the turtle, and its name is an homage to Pyles' mother, Chef Lena Pyles, who works at EATcetera.
“There’s a sentimental value to that sculpture,” Newsome said.
The turtle sculptures cost about $3,500, which she covered with grant money, Newsome, who had filed a police report, said.
The Galveston Police Department did not immediately respond to requests for information.
There are more than 50 turtle sculptures on the island, said Joanie Steinhaus, the local director for the Turtle Island Restoration Network.
The project has existed since 2018 and there haven't been many incidents of vandalism or theft, Steinhaus said.
“Unfortunately for Victoria, there was nobody around during the incident,” Steinhaus said. “I’m hopeful that they will recover the sculpture soon.”
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Chef Mamacitta is asked to contact EATcetera, Newsome said.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.