GALVESTON
Park Board trustees on Tuesday will consider spending up to $45,000 for a United Kingdom-based media group to produce a three- to five-minute video promoting the island as part of the company’s sustainable travel initiative.
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: March 27, 2023 @ 11:01 pm
GALVESTON
Park Board trustees on Tuesday will consider spending up to $45,000 for a United Kingdom-based media group to produce a three- to five-minute video promoting the island as part of the company’s sustainable travel initiative.
Zinc Media Group approached Park Board of Trustees officials after beginning the film series in 2022, originally featuring such destinations as Australia, Barbados and Oslo, Norway. The group partnered with Sustainable Travel International, a travel business focused on protecting and preserving the globe’s tourism destinations, and Sublime Magazine, which bills itself as the first international travel magazine to produce a series titled “Sustainable Travel: Where Next?”
Zinc hasn’t featured a beach destination in the United States, and its research for industry leaders led to Galveston, representatives said.
Travelers are becoming more cognizant of the effect of tourism on sensitive places and over-visited communities, according to park board officials.
“When they choose to travel, they seek locations that embrace sustainable practices,” according to the agenda packet.
“Galveston Island is striving to become a trailblazer in sustainable tourism. Tourism industry partners are becoming increasingly engaged in efforts to reduce their impact on our ecosystem and encourage the same of their patrons.
“Evidence of these efforts include beach-nourishment projects, banning of straws, plastic utensils and bags in select businesses, the community-wide Washed Ashore Marine Debris Art Exhibition, Blue Flag Eco Award and more.”
The documentary will highlight efforts by the travel and tourism sector to protect the planet and its treasured destinations. From farm-to-table culinary experiences to recycling and reuse programs, each episode showcases real-life examples of sustainable travel in action, bringing to life uplifting stories of conservation, regeneration, inclusion, empowerment and resilience, according to the agenda packet.
Zinc Media will work with Visit Galveston and partners to produce a film, with a 90-second social media cut, highlighting the stories of businesses, locals and nonprofit organizations.
“Their crew will help bring to life a compelling and engaging story that helps raise awareness of Galveston,” according to the agenda packet. “Visit Galveston will be involved in every step of the process from script writing, to filming, all the way through to broadcast quality editing. Visit Galveston will own all content created from the series.”
Filming would commence in April, and will take about two days, according to the agenda. A teaser film will be produced for distribution on Earth Day on April 22 and World Environmental Day on June 5. The full documentary will be released on World Tourism Day on Sept. 27. It also will be featured at the Sonoma Film Festival in 2024. It was unclear at press time where else the film would be circulated.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.