GALVESTON

Island public school trustees on Wednesday will consider extending a contract with Moody Early Childhood Center, but one trustee is raising questions about the contract that gives the center the exclusive right to educate 3-year-olds for the district.

Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com

0
0
0
1
0

Locations

(1) comment

Charlotte O'rourke

Why not print the staff recommendation from the board packet? All parties should be heard and not just one Trustee that has the ear of the newspaper before the discussion.

I’m withholding an opinion until I can hear the debate and listen to the superintendent and staff.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription