GALVESTON
Island public school trustees on Wednesday will consider extending a contract with Moody Early Childhood Center, but one trustee is raising questions about the contract that gives the center the exclusive right to educate 3-year-olds for the district.
Trustee Elizabeth Beeton argues the district should amend the contract to allow parents of eligible 3-year-olds to attend the district or Moody Early Childhood Center.
The district should continue to pay for 3-year-olds who choose to attend Moody center, but should also partner with Head Start to serve 3-year-olds whose families choose to attend Galveston ISD campuses, she said.
The Galveston Independent School District has been contracting with Moody Early Childhood Center, a charter school, for about five years, officials said.
“Before the district entered its charter agreement with Moody Early Childhood Center, it had a system where we had pre-K classes interspersed in various elementary schools on the island,” School Board President Tony Brown said.
“At the school district, there were a lot of concerns about what test score results were showing for the children getting ready to enter district elementary schools,” Brown said.
“The Moody Early Childhood Center was opened with the idea that childhood is the most important time in a persons life for brain development,” he said.
Brown said he would abstain from the vote Wednesday because of a conflict of interest; his wife is a teacher at Moody Early Childhood Center.
Moody Early Childhood Center met with Galveston ISD administrators in May to discuss extending the contract, Betty Massey, president of the center said.
Since then, Matthew Neighbors was named new superintendent in June, replacing Jerry Gibson, and the two parties continued discussions.
Some of the discussions center on contract language adjustments involving such issues as disaster preparedness, Massey said.
Massey isn’t sure whether other school board trustees are, like Beeton, questioning the contract.
“I don’t know if the opinion is shared by other board members, she said.
The state in 2018 approved the center as the first in-district charter school in Texas, under Senate Bill 1882, which Texas legislators passed in 2017.
The designation allows the childhood center, 1110 21st St., to receive state funds to educate children enrolled in the Galveston district’s program.
Texas school districts receive money from the state for half-day preschool classes for low-income 3- and 4-year-olds and the contract enables Galveston Independent School District to use about $500,000 from the state for the childhood center to educate district preschoolers.
But the school district gives the center another $500,000 from its general fund to pay for the remainder of the preschool day.
“The purpose of GISD’s subsidy of MECC is to give future GISD students an academic boost, yet only 62 percent of MECC’s 3-year-old class last year enrolled at GISD after leaving MECC,” Beeton said. “So GISD is subsidizing a fair number of children who will not become GISD students.”
The 3-year-old program this year had 110 students, but only 10 students in the 4-year-old class, Beeton said.
Beeton is proposing the school district rather consider contracting with Head Start, a federal program, for educating 3-year-olds.
If the district was permitted to enroll 3-year-olds, Head Start would provide the supplemental funding for the full pre-school day, Beeton said. Head Start provides a full-time assistant teacher in every classroom and extra campus and family services, she said.
(1) comment
Why not print the staff recommendation from the board packet? All parties should be heard and not just one Trustee that has the ear of the newspaper before the discussion.
I’m withholding an opinion until I can hear the debate and listen to the superintendent and staff.
