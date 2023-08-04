GALVESTON
An entity that oversees island tourisms efforts hopes to tap into new revenue sources by opening a bar at an RV park it manages on the island’s West End.
The Park Board of Trustees, which last year collected more than $29 million in hotel occupancy tax from hotel and rental stays on the island, always is on the lookout for ways to increase revenues, Vince Lorefice, general manager of parks, said. And a bar at Dellanera RV Park, 10901 Termini-San Luis Pass Road, is something visitors have said they wanted, Lorefice said.
A bar at Dellanera RV Park wouldn’t be the first time the park board has ventured into alcohol sales. It held the liquor license for Mardi Gras celebrations it oversaw and leases a space at the East Beach Cantina, 1923 Boddeker Road, where a third-party vendor sells beer and wine.
Katy resident Jackie Carroll likes the idea of a bar at Dellanera RV park where she was visiting with her family Friday.
“You had me at ‘bar,’ yes,” Carroll said with a laugh.
Her family often drives their RV to Galveston, but it was their first time visiting Dellanera, Carroll said.
“But we love it,” Carroll said. “I think we’re going to commit to this moving forward because it’s really unique that you have an open beachfront spot like this. So, we’re really impressed and we love it. We’ve already booked several in advance just now.”
Hearing about the potential for a bar has only inspired more trips, she said.
The park’s turquoise pavilion sports a wrap-around deck, which the park board could use as the main bar area, Lorefice said.
“In the evenings, a lot of our guests come out here,” Lorefice said. “They’re sitting here to look at the water, to take in the breeze. So, this is where we see everybody enjoying the spot and using it.”
Park board staff is mulling several options for the bar’s location at the pavilion, Lorefice said. The pavilion could end up with an inside, sit-down bar and a walk-up, outdoor bar.
Although the bar wouldn’t be the park board’s first foray into alcohol sales, it would be the first time it has built a bar it might end up running.
Lorefice doesn’t foresee the park board ever selling hard liquor from the RV park bar, but it could sell packs of beer at the convenience store it already operates.
“With beer and wine, you can still do margaritas, just wine-based — that’s what they do at East Beach today,” Lorefice said.
The park board charges a $5,000 base fee for third-party vendors to operate at Dellanera, on top of 10 percent of earnings, Lorefice said. Each park has different concessionaire rates, Lorefice said.
Any revenue gained would go back into the park or could be split with the city, Lorefice said
“We still have to figure out if we’re going to self-operate,” Lorefice said. “We’re still doing the review of the whole process and liability and what that means.
“We’re going to take the next 30 days and work through this.”
It’s probably too early in the planning phase to discuss liability the park board might incur from operating a bar on the beach, Lorefice said.
It’s also unclear how much the park board could make each year at the bar if it chooses to run operations, versus how much could be made by splitting profits with a third-party vendor, Lorefice said. It’s also unclear how much the bar might cost to build, he said. Those answers could come in 30 days, Lorefice said.
Any money generated from the bar would be considered unrestricted, meaning the park board and city can use the money for any government-related cost, Lorefice said.
Former CEO Kelly de Schaun and interim CEO Kimberly Danesi charged Lorefice with generating money at the parks managed by the park board.
“I’ve been here two years, and the first thing that Kelly de Schaun and Kimberly Danesi said to me was, ‘Vince, your job is to make these parks make as much money as we can, so we can share it with the city,’” Lorefice said. “So, that’s been a focus and a goal.”
The earliest plans could be ready and approved in about nine months to a year, Lorefice said.
Brad Terry, who was visiting the park with his family from Kingwood Friday said he’d be interested in returning to the park if it opened a bar.
Terry especially would be interested if the bar also sold food, which the park board plans to do.
“I think it would be cool,” Terry said.
