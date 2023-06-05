Fourth of July drone light show

People watch the Fourth of July drone light show in Galveston on July 4, 2022. The show, which was supposed to start at 9 p.m., started an hour late.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News file photo

GALVESTON

Announcing the return to a fireworks tradition the Park Board of Trustees abandoned last year, island officials said this year’s Independence Day celebration won’t drone on like the glitchy 2022 iteration.

