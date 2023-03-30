GALVESTON
The Galveston Railroad Museum will host the city's first ever steampunk festival this weekend.
“What we’re very pleased about is that the majority of people who are attending are coming out of town and out of state because it’s a unique festival,” said Mary Jo Naschke, representative of the Galveston Railroad Museum and lead marketer of the Galveston Steampunk Festival.
Steampunk is a genre of science fiction that has a historical setting and typically features 19th-century steam-powered machinery rather than advanced technology.
“Steampunk has a growing population of followers that are very into the genre,” Naschke said. “The whole idea was to do something that we could partner with other people because we have so much to offer in Galveston.”
Festival planners expect about 1,500 people to attend the festival, which isn’t bad for a debut event, Naschke said.
There will be tours of historical sites, including ghost tours, she said.
Many of those who attend the festival will pump revenue into the island as they explore the city after the festival, Naschke said.
“There will also be train rides, as well,” she said. “There will be something to do all day and all evening.”
Those who attend the festival will be able to access interactive exhibits, a marketplace with more than 45 vendors, a food-and-drink court, a tea party, teacup racing, costume contests, live entertainment and even vow renewals, Naschke said.
There will be live entertainment throughout the day, Naschke said.
Tickets will cost $35 for adults and $15 for children ages seven to 12.
The price for tickets will be an additional $5, if bought at the festival, Naschke said.
The festival had tickets for tea on a train, which will cost $60; that event is sold out, Naschke said.
The festival will be held from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday at the Galveston Railroad Museum, 2602 Santa Fe Place.
