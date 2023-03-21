GALVESTON
Island native Hanna Abraham is a barista and marketing director at MOD Coffeehouse, and she’s been priced out of living in the beach town she helps to keep running.
Housing affordability, or Galveston’s lack of it, forced Abraham off the island during the pandemic, she said Tuesday. The affordable-housing deficit is driving service industry professionals the wrong way across the causeway, turning would-be islanders into county commuters, officials say.
That costs these workers precious time and money, not to mention the chance to live in a community they’d prefer to call home.
Hoping it will allow the city to more efficiently address the issue, city council Thursday is set to discuss splitting the Galveston Island Redevelopment Authority and the Galveston Housing Finance Corp.
ISLANDER-TURNED COMMUTER
Even though the “MOD squad” was all lucky enough to remain on the payroll during COVID-19, some, like Abraham, found island rents too high with a decrease in hours, she said.
“I have been interested in going back to the island,” she said. “And I’ve been looking and looking and looking. There’s honestly just no way I can afford it.”
Abraham’s partner had a house in Friendswood she could move into; she now commutes 45 minutes to and from work each day, she said.
It’s not ideal, but it’s more affordable than living on the island, she said.
“I know a lot of industry workers, and I hear story after story about how they’ve had to move to other places in the county but still work on the island.
“It’s my community, and it’s sad to me to be physically separated from my home.”
About 25 percent of the employees at MOD Coffeehouse, 2126 Postoffice St., have been forced to live off the island because they can’t find affordable housing, Holly Hopkins, the owner, said. The rest find it challenging to keep quality, affordable housing, she said.
“These people are essentially who keep the city going,” Hopkins said. “You have police officers, firefighters, EMS, teachers, who all have to commute. You have the artists and the musicians who are also very much a part of ensuring that we have a good quality of life.”
CITY STEPPING UP?
Supplying affordable housing is an issue every city in the United States is dealing with, Mayor Craig Brown said. Galveston is looking for the path forward, he said.
“Is it something the city should be actively involved in, providing incentives and so forth?” Brown said. “Or should the city be a complementary component to affordable housing and support private developers in a manner that is not putting the city in direct competition with private industry?”
“We need to be clear on what the role of the city is and we need to be clear on what the city can do to make a demonstrable change with this issue,” he said.
“Providing incentives” could manifest in the form of grants, tax breaks and other funding for developers of affordable housing structures, Brown said. Noting land and building costs on the island, officials will have to consider the feasibility of building affordable housing in Galveston, he said.
“That’s where council is going to need to weigh in and discuss philosophies on how the city should be involved with affordable housing,” Brown said.
There’s even a question about whether the island needs more affordable housing, Brown said.
“We think that affordable housing is needed, and all of this is based on anecdotal information. So, what we’d like to do is get more analytical information and data on this.”
That’s something the city can work with the nonprofit group Vision Galveston on, Brown said.
AFFORDABLE HOUSING VISION
Galveston has become a more expensive place to find housing, according to a state of housing report compiled by Vision Galveston, 2121 Market St. Rising home values and a decrease in the overall housing stock available for long-term residents are important contributors to the problem, according to the report.
Across all of Galveston, home values have increased by 50 percent and rents have increased by 32 percent since 2010, according to the report. While the median household income has risen 36 percent to $49,319 since 2010, the median home value has risen 50 percent to $182,800, according to the report.
“If supply cannot keep up with new affordable and moderately priced entry-level multi- and single-family housing, which is heavily in demand, there will continue to be an increase in prices,” according to the report provided by CEO Christine Bryant.
