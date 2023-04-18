Galveston ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson has withdrawn his name from a list of semi-finalists vying to lead a Florida school district, citing his love for island students and an unwillingness to walk into a job where the community appeared discontented.
“Really, there were two things,” Gibson said Tuesday. “One is how much I love the students of GISD — they are certainly in my, as well as my wife’s, heart — and the thought of not being around them and leading them factored very much in the decision.”
But Gibson also was disheartened by what he saw from research of school board meetings at Charlotte County School District in Florida where he was listed as second-place semi-finalist out of 22 candidates, he said.
“It was just not where I need to be — the disgruntlement in the community,” Gibson said. “In my experience, it is so important to have community buy-in and support.”
Gibson didn’t elaborate on what topics were inspiring disgruntlement among people in Charlotte County School District board meetings.
Gibson made the decision to withdraw his name from the Charlotte County superintendent semi-finalist list on Sunday morning and sent the email to the search consultant before attending church, he said.
He wasn’t actively seeking a job, but had been asked to submit his name for the Charlotte County position, he said.
When invited, Gibson usually submits applications for suitable positions, he said.
“Here’s why I do it,” Gibson said. “If I say ‘no’ to that person, then I am the one who has closed the door. But if I submit what they ask me to submit and nothing comes of it, then I know God is the one who closed the door.”
The Galveston Independent School District Board of Trustees on in December 2020 announced Gibson was the choice to lead the island’s 7,000-student school district.
Gibson at the time was superintendent of the Marshall Independent School District. Just a few months after Gibson took the Galveston job, the school board extended his contract and increased his annual pay by nearly $2,500, to $247,450 a year.
Gibson has led Galveston ISD’s biggest capital projects in decades under a massive $315 million bond package voters approved May 7.
The package included five propositions: $233.9 million for a new Ball High School, buses and vans; $16 million for an aquatic center attached to the new Ball High School; $36.2 million for middle school renovations; $4.5 million in technology upgrades; and $24.3 million for a new Kermit Courville Stadium that was already determined to be $1.6 million over its budget.
Weighing a decision to leave the island and friends they’ve made wasn’t easy, Gibson said.
Gibson and his wife, Tammy, live by faith in God, he said.
“I think most people would understand and some might not; that’s OK,” he said. “It’s a philosophy that Tammy and I live by and it’s never easy. This job is hard enough to do, but you really love the children and build relationships within the community and it’s meant a lot to us.”
