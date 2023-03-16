GALVESTON
The Galveston County Historical Museum through the month of March will be highlighting the history of local women who made great strides in the community.
“For Women’s History Month, we have an exhibit that we’ve borrowed from Humanities Texas and it is all about the women’s suffrage movement in Texas,” Jodi Wright-Gidley, director of the museum, said. “There were some major players that were here in Galveston.”
The talk and tour will highlight the Galveston County women who have changed the role of women in the community, Wright-Gidley said.
Women who are highlighted in the tour include Helen Moore, Minnie Fisher Cunningham and Jessie McGuire Dent, Wright-Gidley said.
“If it wasn’t for these ladies, Texas would not have been the first one to approve the ratification of the amendment that gave women the right to vote,” she said.
Passed by Congress June 4, 1919, and ratified on Aug. 18, 1920, the 19th amendment granted women the right to vote. But that right didn't come easily, and was achieved after decades of struggle and protest.
Gidley-Wright wanted to bring the exhibit to Galveston for Women’s History Month and display the influence the women represented in changing the course of history.
“Women had to work so hard to get the right to vote,” she said. “Nowadays, we take that for granted. Sometimes, we don’t remember that we didn't have that right.”
The women highlighted were a major part of recovery after the 1900 Galveston hurricane, Gidley-Wright said.
Although the museum has been opened to the public since the beginning of March, Thursday was the first time it had a speaker talking about the history of Galveston women.
Those who attended the gathering were given sashes that stated: "Votes for Women," as homage to the Suffragettes who helped push for the right to have women vote.
Cherie Mallynn, a mother and homeschool teacher, took her two children to the event to learn about women’s history.
“We’re doing this as a history lesson,” Mallynn said. “We’re going to be learning about Galvestonian people who were suffragettes. I hope the kids will learn about all the things that women had to go through to get the right to vote.”
Although not well versed in Galvestonian women’s history, Evan Mallynn, 12, was eager to learn about the women’s rights movement.
“I know that women weren’t able to vote in the beginning, but then there were these women who stood up for them and now they're able to finally vote,” Evan Mallynn said.
Evan Mallynn’s younger sister, Emma Mallynn, 10, was excited to be a part of the event. Emma’s family was dressed in the style of suffragists.
The exhibit will be open to the public for the rest of March.
Another talk and walking tour will be held from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. March 23 at the historical museum, 722 21st St.
