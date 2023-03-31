Galveston students to sell produce at farmers market By SARAH GRUNAU The Daily News Sarah Grunau Reporter Mar 31, 2023 52 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save GALVESTONGalveston Independent School District students and young farmers Sunday for the first time will be selling produce grown, nurtured and harvested on school campuses.The farmers market partners with the district’s TOR Kids/Prep and Texas Ace after-school programs to operate the Young Gardeners Program on nine campuses.Market-goers can expect seasonal spring vegetables like carrots, lettuces and other greens.For the next three weekends, students will take to Galveston’s Own Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to 11:00 p.m at 3304 Market St. on Sundays to sell their produce, officials said.Proceeds from the event will benefit the Young Gardeners Program and to support its end-of-year parties, officials said. Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Locations Galveston Sarah Grunau Reporter Follow Sarah Grunau Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Internet forum rules ... Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less. Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com. Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print. Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesCouncil abandons city-owned tract used by local business15-year-old boy shot to death in Galveston, authorities said.Grieving father honors son through memorial fundOne dead in early morning fire in Jamaica BeachTwo accused of stealing medallion from war memorialMan dies while vacationing on cruise from GalvestonPolice vehicle running without emergency lights, siren before deadly crash, sheriff saysGalveston to host first ever steampunk festivalBiz Buzz: Private airport, luxury development planned for peninsula; change in store for famous pink buildingBlood, guns, tubs of THC at homicide scene, witness says CollectionsSea turtles released in GalvestonWinners announced for week two of the FeatherFest PhotoFest ContestMedical students celebrate during annual Match DayFeatherFest Photo Contest week one winners revealedBluebonnets in bloomGalveston holds first Touch-a-Truck event CommentedTexas is on a fast track to right-wing totalitarianism (138) Guest commentary: Americans must awaken to fascist propaganda (62) Middleton bill aims to do away with state windstorm insurer (46) Guest commentary: School choice puts power in the hands of parents (42) The right is mad as hell; but about what exactly? (39) Column omitted problems with school-choice vouchers (33) Social media has spawned a new class of media elites (32) Fentanyl crisis might send some League City police to the border (31) Mum Sen. Middleton serving neither voters, nor himself (29) Galveston park board must stop competing with private business (28)
