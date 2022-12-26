GALVESTON
City officials Monday were dealing with the aftermath of the freeze caused by an Arctic blast that came in Thursday night, leaving about 200 residents without water.
“It was a rough weekend,” said Trino Pedraza, director of public works and municipal utilities. “We had a ton of breaks everywhere, we actually had breaks on our causeway line as well.”
Over the weekend, temperatures overnight fell to the low 20s on the island and the public works department responded to more than 1,000 leaks that were caused by the freeze and left many people without access to water, Pedraza said.
On Sunday, city officials received a large number of calls from water customers who had broken the city’s T-Stop valves, which created delays in repairs, city officials said.
“We’ve been performing very well considering the freeze,” Pedraza said. “We did not lose our system and fortunately we did not have to go on a boil-water notice, unlike some cities outside the county.”
“Things went the way we expected,” Pedraza said. “Some of the problems that actually scared us was that the large water line that we have on the causeway had a few leaks.”
Winds of 65 mph hit the bridge, along which travels one of main water lines serving the city, Pedraza said. The line froze and leaked but city workers were able to repair it, he said.
The city learned its lesson from the hard freeze of 2021 and was better prepared, Pedraza said.
“Getting messages out earlier to the public about cutting your water off if you’re not there or dripping your water, and providing videos on how to cut off your water was beneficial,” Pedraza said.
The city had about 100 people working day and night for rapid responses to problems, Pedraza said.
One of the major aspects that helped prevent even more pipes from bursting was the city lowering the water pressure throughout the island, Pedraza said.
The city water system operates at a pressure of 60 to 62 pounds per square inch; but to reduce breaks in the system the city lowered down the pressure throughout the island to a low 40 psi, Pedraza said.
“One of the known methods to reduce the amount of breaks that happen in the system is to control the pressures in different areas,” Pedraza said.
Although there were some breaks in the system, the city prevented even more pipes from bursting by being prepared, Pedraza said.
Crews were working Monday repairing breaks and expected to be done with them by Wednesday, Pedraza said.
