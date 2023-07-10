GALVESTON
Traffic congestion to, from and on the island has galled drivers probably for as long as the causeway has carried automobiles, but many islanders would say it’s worse now than ever with millions of visitors arriving each year.
City and state officials assert a series of projects might streamline the flow and ease the problem, however.
The city’s traffic division is working on signal automation, as well as manual traffic control at key intersections, City Manager Brian Maxwell said.
“Fact is, once the cars are here we don’t have a lot of tricks on where to put them so we try to keep the circulation moving,” Maxwell said.
Two of the most-congested areas on the island bookend 61st Street, which is the first exit off of Interstate 45 allowing tourists a path to the beach and the West End, officials said. On Friday evenings in the summer, scores of island-bound motorists routinely queue up at the intersection at 61st Street and I-45. Traffic routinely backs up onto the interstate and frequently for miles north of the exit.
Outbound traffic during a Sunday evening exodus of tourists is equally notorious at 61st Street’s intersection with I-45.
The beach end of 61st Street becomes a similarly congested funnel point for tourists navigating the island. And Harborside Drive at 5 p.m. becomes nearly unnavigable going west from all the island commuters. Harborside traveling East becomes an issue on days cruise ships are set to depart.
Seawall Boulevard, which runs the length of the island, Stewart Road, Heard’s Lane and some of the main numbered streets all get snarled when visitors inundate the island, Maxwell said. The city conducts car counts every weekend to collect data used to determine where improvements might be made, he said.
Intersections like 61st and Stewart and 61st and Heards Lane are frequently crowded with cars on summer mornings and afternoons. And the city for years has been adjusting traffic light patterns all over the island to keep traffic moving, which doesn’t offer a tremendous benefit, Maxwell said.
“It helps some, but once capacity is reached, the lights do not much matter,” Maxwell said. “Plus, all it takes is one accident and all bets are off.”
Most of Galveston’s traffic signals are controlled with sensors that tell the machine when cars pull up to the light, although the city can manually control them for special occasions, Maxwell said.
Most of Galveston’s intersection lights are equipped with the most up-to-date software, Maxwell said. And workers are installing battery backups at thoroughfare intersections to keep them online for a period of time after storms when there are widespread outages.
CITY, STATE PARTNERSHIP
The city is working with the Texas Department of Transportation on an interchange to carry outbound traffic over the 61st Street intersection and onto the north-bound lanes of I-45, which officials say should increase traffic flow.
Construction of the fabled 61st Street “flyover” is set to begin at the end of summer in 2025, Maxwell said.
The city has participated in planning for the new interchange, as well as the new freeway section within city limits. Construction is scheduled to begin at the end of Summer 2025 as of the last update.
And the department has a slate of upcoming projects for I-45 that could alleviate traffic congestion coming to and leaving the island, spokesman Danny Perez said.
“The I-45 Gulf Freeway projects will help to address future growth and improve mobility for not only those traveling between Galveston and Houston but also for those that are traveling shorter distances — say between League City and Texas City, for example,” Perez said.
The department is planning to widen the interstate to 10 main lanes between NASA Road 1 to FM 518; widen FM 518 to FM 517 to eight lanes; reconstruct and widen FM 517 to FM 1764 to eight lanes; widen FM 519 to the Texas City Wye to eight lanes; and widen to eight lanes the Texas City Wye to the causeway.
The department expects the projects to be complete by the middle of 2027, Perez said.
“The roadway improvements will help to enhance safety along the entire corridor while also improving traffic flow during evacuations due to weather events,” he said.
(1) comment
They can widen 45 to 50 lanes…not going to help
anything on the island.
