GALVESTON
Researchers at NASA warn that sea level rise around the island is happening faster than nearly anywhere else on the planet.
Galveston could face sea rise of as much as 18 inches in the next 17 years and 6.5 feet by 2120, while the global average is less than 4.5 feet, NASA researchers said.
Only Grand Isle, Louisiana, is facing worse conditions, with nearly 7.5 feet of rise expected, according to data. NASA expects about 5 feet of rise in Key West, Florida, while most of the Eastern Seaboard can expect about 5 feet of rise and the California coast can expect about 4 feet.
Island residents by 2050 could see more than 200 days of flooding every year, according to NASA data.
One of the major driving forces behind rising seas in Galveston lies 8,000 miles away on the Thwaites Glacier in Antarctica, National Public Radio reported.
Sea level has risen more than 2 feet near Galveston in the past 100 years, according to NASA data. The global average for sea rise during that century was only 8 inches, according to NASA. Projections for the next 100 years on the island range from more than 3 feet to 11 feet, according to NASA.
Because major ocean currents connect the ice melting about 8,000 miles away in West Antarctica to the Gulf of Mexico, places like Galveston are seeing steep rises, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration maps.
The worst projections from the NOAA have sea level along U.S. coastlines rising by a foot over the next 30 years, while sea level near Galveston’s coastline could rise by more than 2 feet in that same time.
The lowest NASA projections say Galveston’s sea level will rise anywhere between 1.5 feet and more than 2 feet.
Sea level rise will create a profound shift in coastal flooding over the next 30 years by causing tide and storm surge heights to increase and reach farther inland, according to the atmospheric administration. By 2050, moderate flooding is expected to occur, on average, more than 10 times as often as it does today, and can be intensified by local factors, according to the administration.
ISLAND DEFENSE
The city is working on a stormwater master plan that will cost millions and should help mitigate the rising sea level, which city staff is considering, Deputy City Manager Dan Buckley, said. Each of the 16 projects could cost anywhere between $7 million and $40 million.
The city council last year hired Lockwood, Andrews & Newman civil engineers to update the island’s 20-year-old stormwater master plan. The city has two pump stations in design and four in the planning phase, William Conlan, senior project manager, has said. Engineers could have finalized plans by October.
And although the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is planning a $34 billion series of locks, sea gates, levees, walls and dunes meant to prevent storm-surge flooding for the millions of people who live along Galveston Bay from the island and Houston, the project isn’t designed to protect the island from rising seas, Kelly Burks-Copes, program manager for the Coastal Texas Project, said.
“The corps has a regulation that when we consider civil works projects we have to look at projections of sea level rise,” Burks-Copes said.
Research by climate science experts predict continued or accelerated climate change for the 21st century and possibly beyond, which would cause a continued or accelerated rise in global mean sea level, according to the Army Corps. The resulting local relative sea-level change will likely affect coastal projects and system performance, according to the corps.
The Army Corps looked at a range of sea level rise scenarios when planning the series of structures, including up to 3 feet of sea level rise over the next 40 years, Burks-Copes said.
And that would be catastrophic to island habitats, which would become engulfed by the saltwater, Burks-Copes said.
“In the next 30-40 years, we could see this unfolding,” Burks-Copes said.
