A Galveston school board trustee is calling for the board’s executive sessions to be recorded as a better record-keeping alternative to its current process of writing down discussions.
The board, like most in Galveston County, relies on certified agendas to document discussions from its closed meetings. But Trustee Elizabeth Beeton said the certified agendas aren’t detailed enough to meet legal requirements or to provide a useful record of board deliberations held out of public view.
“I noticed in the Attorney General’s written handbook that they expect a certain amount of detail in the certified agenda,” Beeton said.
The ones the school district keeps are no different than the public agenda, which says the school board can discuss matters of real property, consultations with attorneys and personnel, she said.
The Texas Open Meetings Act requires elected bodies to keep a certified agenda, which is written by a secretary or clerk, or that they record by audio or video the proceedings of each executive session.
The public agendas are lists of topics a governmental body, such as a school board or city council, expects to discuss or vote on during a meeting. They are meant to inform the public when and where meetings will happen and about what might happen at a meeting, as well as provide some indication about why a deliberation is planned for closed sessions, which the public cannot observe.
Such agendas are not intended to record what was discussed or the votes that were taken. Many government entities create those records with video and audio recordings and by keeping written minutes.
Beeton argued that recording the board’s executive sessions and archiving them in accordance with state law will preserve a record for trustees and administration of what was discussed or disclosed in executive session, and incentivizes the board to confine discussion to items that are properly the subject of executive sessions, she said.
The Texas Association of School Boards does not track how many districts use certified agendas, rather than recordings, Sylvia Wood, spokeswoman, said.
At least five of the seven school districts in Galveston County use certified agendas for discussions taken during closed meetings instead of recording, including Dickinson, Texas City, Galveston, Hitchcock and Clear Creek ISDs.
Those are signed, sealed and stored after executive sessions, officials said.
During litigation in a district court involving an alleged violation of the meetings, the court is entitled to make an inspection of the certified agenda or recording, or may admit all or part of the certified agenda or recording as evidence, on entry of a final judgment, according to the Texas Open Meetings Act.
Failing to keep a detailed record of what’s discussed in closed session presents risks for the district, Beeton said.
“There is a danger you will be involved in a lawsuit or grievance or dispute and the other party will claim you discussed their matter improperly in executive session,” Beeton said.
“If the judge decides you did in fact stray from topics that can be discussed in private, then the rest of the recording can be released,” she said.
While the certified agenda does not have to be a verbatim transcript of the closed meeting, it must at least provide a brief summary of each deliberation, according to the Office of the Attorney General.
Beeton is now looking to place an item on the school board’s next meeting in support of recording future executive sessions.
“I feel that one of the big problems we have in the school board is a reluctance to involve the public,” Beeton said. “Recording executive sessions would encourage the board to stay on topic during closed sessions, and would funnel the board into having to have more public discussions in the board meetings.”
Changing how executive sessions are recorded wasn’t a high priority, Tony Brown, president of the Galveston school board said.
“That would be something the board would have to discuss and come to an agreement about.
“It’s not a matter front and center on my radar at this time.”
