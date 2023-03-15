This article has been edited to reflect a correction to the headline. The school district, not the school board, hired the public relations firm.

GALVESTON

Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com

Charlotte O'rourke

“The school district paid someone not just to respond to criticism, but to discourage criticism,” Trustee Elizabeth Beeton”

Where is the PROOF of Trustee EB’s statement that the firm was hired to discourage criticism instead of providing information? I didn’t see any proof/facts in the article supporting the Trustee’s statement. It’s troubling.

Mark Stevens

Elizabeth Beeton nailed it on this one. Spending millions on a lavish sports stadium was a bad enough idea. Using 6,000 dollars of public money to lobby for support is if anything worse. The public is sufficiently intelligent to form their opinions without the "spin" of a flack paid by their own money.

Charlene Adams

Personally I think leaving the concrete bleachers is a good idea. I highly doubt aluminum bleachers would stand up to hurricanes and high winds that consistently batter the coast.

D Landriault
David Landriault

I'm not sure why I wasn't contacted about this story since the paper mentions me directly, but I am happy to respond. As you can see if you read our plan and this article carefully, the goal was to combat incorrect information, not counter our critics. To do this, we found a way to answer questions in the most direct and economically efficient way possible through dialogue with the public on social media. If you think that taking your message to social media is a way to "quell criticism," then you must not know much about the medium. If you question why this outreach was needed, you need to look no further than this story, and in particular, the headline, which reads, "Galveston school board hires firm to counter stadium critics." Then the story goes on to explain that we are trying to correct false statements, not counter our critics and that we were hired by school staff and not the school board. Unfortunately, many will not read beyond the headline, and those that do are left confused. I am reminded of the old saying, "a lie can travel halfway around the world before the truth can get its boots on." For the record, we have our boots on, and we have reached a significant portion of the people in Galveston for the cost of a couple of newspaper ads. This has allowed us to efficiently answer countless questions, correct many public misperceptions surrounding this project, take suggestions, and get the public excited about this fantastic stadium and the legacy of unity it represents. What little money was spent is sure to come back to the school in revenue because the public is fully behind this project now that they know the truth; however, that was not the point. How people communicate has changed, and GISD has changed with the times. That is a good thing and should be praised, not derided as if it is something shameful. I am proud of this project and appreciate being connected to it so publicly. Next time, I hope the paper and Ms. Beeton will get their facts right, though.

Cindi Lyons

Of course you are proud of this project. Aren't the estimated cost of your services for 107.5 Hours at $85.00 an hour plus another $2,100.00 for ads? Which totals $11,237.50 the District is to pay for this project.

Isn't this to prevent "further hijacking of the narrative?" Those are your words, not mine.

George Laiacona

No matter what any school board decides there will always be critics. Just be thankful that the traitor Republicans don’t over the school board like they did in houston

Cindi Lyons

So the truth is finally revealed as to why Falcontail Marketing & Design was hired by GISD to run a Facebook page. It's no wonder Mr. Landriault chose not to answer my question when asked directly if he was hired by the District to promote the new stadium on Facebook. If voters already approved the stadium, then why is there a need to spend and waste tax payer money on a firm to counter "critics," as the District likes to call anyone who opposes their position?

The marketing firm was hired after the bonds passed because a group of concerned citizens had questions and pointed out the stadium if passed was to be new, not a renovation. Why not deliver to taxpayers what was promised?

I agree with Mrs. Beeton that the District paid someone "to not just respond, but to discourage criticism." It seems as though the propaganda wheel is alive and working here in our small town of Galveston (at the tax payers expense).

It's comes as no surprise Jerry Gibson couldn't be reached for comment yesterday. It's quite comical that what the District didn't want to happen, has now made the front page of The Daily News. Maybe the district can ask Falcontail Marketing for a refund!

Charlotte O'rourke

Asking question is a good idea, but questioning motives in a debate shows you have a very weak argument. Leave motives to criminal cases and the DA.

Without concrete (lol) proof, motives are not constructive at all.

I find the concept of the Trustee being against spending public money on PR ludicrous when she voted for hiring and spending $100-150k for PR for the Port’s GDN feature columns by the Port Director.

We recently had all of these rule changes for constructive debate, but questioning motives instead of the idea is one of Robert Rules that wasn’t even mentioned.

Charlotte O'rourke

Typo - Asking a question is a good idea .,..

One final thought … the proposal language for the stadium was clear. Voters approved it and the language did not call for an all new stadium. So when the district was questioned about not providing an all new stadium but instead performed a partial renovation that fact should have been clearly denoted. Obviously reliable information would help.

