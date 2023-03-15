This article has been edited to reflect a correction to the headline. The school district, not the school board, hired the public relations firm.
GALVESTON
A school board trustee is questioning the hiring of a public relations firm to address criticism associated with the remodeling of Kermit Courville Stadium.
“The school district paid someone not just to respond to criticism, but to discourage criticism,” Trustee Elizabeth Beeton said, citing a $6,000 invoice that also includes documents in which the hired company outlines an eight-week plan for outreach and also derides The Daily News for its coverage of the stadium remodeling.
The Daily News on Nov. 7 reported Kermit Courville Stadium wouldn’t be demolished and replaced as part of a $315 million bond package voters approved in May.
Still, work on the stadium, built in 1948 and last renovated in 2010, would involve extensive renovations and the only part of the structure that wouldn’t be demolished was the concrete seating, The Daily News reported at the time.
“The only feature that is not going to be changed in the stadium are the bleachers,” Trustee David O’Neal said at the time. “In our initial plan, we thought we could tear the concrete down and put up aluminum stands.”
The school on Nov. 17 agreed to hire Texas City-based Falcontail Marketing & Design to address the criticism directed at the remodeling of the stadium.
“Galveston ISD has been unfairly maligned by recent press and by a small group of the public,” according to the invoice overview. “These groups have taken the bond issue and twisted the narrative into something harmful and false.
“The newspaper has again failed to research this issue adequately,” according to the firm. “As a result, they have presented the bond and the remodeling of Kermit Courville Stadium in an unfair light.”
The effort to spread the district’s message about the stadium includes video, photos, conceptual art, articles, letters to the editor and social media outreach, according to documents.
Among those efforts includes one letter published in The Daily News Feb. 13 by the company’s president, David Landriault, “Courville Stadium dispute sows discord, ignores children.”
“There is always uncertainty in any construction project,” Landriault said in the letter. “We should be flexible and trust the experts if we want the best result. If we demand a ‘perfect’ plan, we end up with facilities that do not serve anyone.”
School district staff, not trustees, hired the firm.
Superintendent Jerry Gibson could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
The information has surfaced amid ongoing criticism and critiques about the school board and its plans for the stadium, dating back to an Oct. 19 school board meeting, when district officials revealed the stadium would be renovated, rather than demolished.
That decision was met with backlash on social media from some islanders.
“The current situation has jeopardized the project and the ability to save $1.2 million dollars on this renovation,” according to the invoice. “Worse, it could cause the public to lose faith in the project.”
School Board President Tony Brown said the school hired the public relations firm simply to provide more information about the stadium, 1429 27th St. in Galveston.
(9) comments
“The school district paid someone not just to respond to criticism, but to discourage criticism,” Trustee Elizabeth Beeton”
Where is the PROOF of Trustee EB’s statement that the firm was hired to discourage criticism instead of providing information? I didn’t see any proof/facts in the article supporting the Trustee’s statement. It’s troubling.
Elizabeth Beeton nailed it on this one. Spending millions on a lavish sports stadium was a bad enough idea. Using 6,000 dollars of public money to lobby for support is if anything worse. The public is sufficiently intelligent to form their opinions without the "spin" of a flack paid by their own money.
Personally I think leaving the concrete bleachers is a good idea. I highly doubt aluminum bleachers would stand up to hurricanes and high winds that consistently batter the coast.
I'm not sure why I wasn't contacted about this story since the paper mentions me directly, but I am happy to respond. As you can see if you read our plan and this article carefully, the goal was to combat incorrect information, not counter our critics. To do this, we found a way to answer questions in the most direct and economically efficient way possible through dialogue with the public on social media. If you think that taking your message to social media is a way to "quell criticism," then you must not know much about the medium. If you question why this outreach was needed, you need to look no further than this story, and in particular, the headline, which reads, "Galveston school board hires firm to counter stadium critics." Then the story goes on to explain that we are trying to correct false statements, not counter our critics and that we were hired by school staff and not the school board. Unfortunately, many will not read beyond the headline, and those that do are left confused. I am reminded of the old saying, "a lie can travel halfway around the world before the truth can get its boots on." For the record, we have our boots on, and we have reached a significant portion of the people in Galveston for the cost of a couple of newspaper ads. This has allowed us to efficiently answer countless questions, correct many public misperceptions surrounding this project, take suggestions, and get the public excited about this fantastic stadium and the legacy of unity it represents. What little money was spent is sure to come back to the school in revenue because the public is fully behind this project now that they know the truth; however, that was not the point. How people communicate has changed, and GISD has changed with the times. That is a good thing and should be praised, not derided as if it is something shameful. I am proud of this project and appreciate being connected to it so publicly. Next time, I hope the paper and Ms. Beeton will get their facts right, though.
Of course you are proud of this project. Aren't the estimated cost of your services for 107.5 Hours at $85.00 an hour plus another $2,100.00 for ads? Which totals $11,237.50 the District is to pay for this project.
Isn't this to prevent "further hijacking of the narrative?" Those are your words, not mine.
No matter what any school board decides there will always be critics. Just be thankful that the traitor Republicans don’t over the school board like they did in houston
So the truth is finally revealed as to why Falcontail Marketing & Design was hired by GISD to run a Facebook page. It's no wonder Mr. Landriault chose not to answer my question when asked directly if he was hired by the District to promote the new stadium on Facebook. If voters already approved the stadium, then why is there a need to spend and waste tax payer money on a firm to counter "critics," as the District likes to call anyone who opposes their position?
The marketing firm was hired after the bonds passed because a group of concerned citizens had questions and pointed out the stadium if passed was to be new, not a renovation. Why not deliver to taxpayers what was promised?
I agree with Mrs. Beeton that the District paid someone "to not just respond, but to discourage criticism." It seems as though the propaganda wheel is alive and working here in our small town of Galveston (at the tax payers expense).
It's comes as no surprise Jerry Gibson couldn't be reached for comment yesterday. It's quite comical that what the District didn't want to happen, has now made the front page of The Daily News. Maybe the district can ask Falcontail Marketing for a refund!
Asking question is a good idea, but questioning motives in a debate shows you have a very weak argument. Leave motives to criminal cases and the DA.
Without concrete (lol) proof, motives are not constructive at all.
I find the concept of the Trustee being against spending public money on PR ludicrous when she voted for hiring and spending $100-150k for PR for the Port’s GDN feature columns by the Port Director.
We recently had all of these rule changes for constructive debate, but questioning motives instead of the idea is one of Robert Rules that wasn’t even mentioned.
Typo - Asking a question is a good idea .,..
One final thought … the proposal language for the stadium was clear. Voters approved it and the language did not call for an all new stadium. So when the district was questioned about not providing an all new stadium but instead performed a partial renovation that fact should have been clearly denoted. Obviously reliable information would help.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.