GALVESTON
Galveston ISD Superintendent Jerry Gibson on Wednesday interviewed by Zoom for the top job at Collier County Public Schools in Florida, days after he withdrew his name as a semi-finalist to lead another district in that same state.
News about Gibson’s interviews with other schools in a state that, unlike Texas, requires public disclosure of superintendent candidates, didn’t sit well with some of his bosses, including school board President Tony Brown.
“It hasn’t been a good day,” Gibson said Wednesday as news spread of his interview with Collier County Public Schools.
Brown had met with Gibson on Tuesday morning, he said. During that meeting, Gibson told Brown what he told The Daily News in an article published Wednesday — he had on Sunday morning withdrawn as a semi-finalist for superintendent at Charlotte County School District in Florida, citing his love for Galveston students and unwillingness to walk into a job where the community appeared discontented.
“He did not disclose to me he was going to participate in another interview with another school board virtually and I am troubled by this,” Brown said.
Gibson on Wednesday said he wasn’t attempting to be untruthful and was purposefully specific about having withdrawn his name at Charlotte County School District.
But he also conceded his very public job interviews and applications to other districts had become a source of awkward relations with the school board.
Trustees couldn’t meet with Gibson in closed session to clear the air Wednesday because the school board meeting’s agenda already had been posted. For that reason, trustees also couldn’t legally address the elephant in the room in open session at Wednesday’s meeting.
Gibson said Wednesday he wouldn’t be called to interview again at Collier County and that district likely was leaning toward its interim superintendent. And he regretted not withdrawing as a candidate for the position.
His heart wasn’t in it and he likely was at a disadvantage for choosing Zoom, rather than travel to Florida for an in-person interview as Collier County school board members requested.
Traveling to Florida for the interview would have possibly interfered with his ability to attend Wednesday’s school board meeting, Gibson said.
But that likely worked against him, he said.
“I felt like it put me at a disadvantage, but I thought it was the right thing to do as superintendent in Galveston right here and now,” he said.
Collier County was tempting because it was a district with 48,000 students and a superintendent salary of about $315,000, Gibson said.
He attributed his application for the Collier County job to pride, a bit of arrogance and ambition.
“I’ve always been considered a go-getter,” he said. “It’s, ‘Do I have what it takes to run a district that size?’ The only thing is it hurts people behind you. Never in my life would I hurt anyone intentionally.”
Gibson didn’t do anything wrong in seeking to better his and his family’s situation, school board Trustee Johnny Smecca said. But the school district needs someone extremely focused on the job and he fears Gibson’s very public employment searches, which include school districts in Tennessee and elsewhere in recent months, are a distraction for the superintendent and the hundreds of people he employs, Smecca said.
“I have one job,” Smecca said. “I can’t have one foot in and one foot out. I don’t have that luxury. Staff may have that luxury. My focus is 100 percent. You would like your staff to be laser-focused — 100 percent. I can’t say that’s the case.”
Trustees have a single objective of improving the school district, Smecca said.
“That’s our focus, that’s our goal,” he said.
What the job search revelations mean for Gibson, who leads a district of 7,000 students with a salary of $247,450, is unclear.
Gibson, who was hired in December 2020, has a contract with Galveston ISD through July 2025.
Under his contract, Gibson wouldn’t receive severance pay if he left before the end of the contract.
If the school board decided Gibson was no longer committed to the district and chooses termination, they would need cause or would have to pay his salary for the remainder of the contract. But a superintendent entertaining other job offers isn’t necessarily cause.
Gibson said Wednesday he’s committed to the island school district.
“I work hard, and if it appears that I’m not effective as a leader because of this, that would be disappointing, but it’s also the nature of what I do,” Gibson said. “I don’t want to be a distraction here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.