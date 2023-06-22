GALVESTON
Trustees in a unanimous vote Wednesday named Matthew Neighbors superintendent of Galveston public schools and called a special meeting for June 28 to approve his contract.
The special meeting was necessary because the contract wasn’t yet ready, board President Tony Brown said.
“There are attorneys involved on both sides and with scheduling vacations and everything else, it takes some time to finalize the contract,” Brown said Thursday.
The agenda for next week’s special meeting will be posted Friday and the contract likely would be finalized by then, Brown said.
Neighbors, who steps into the position July 1, replaces Jerry Gibson, who will retire from the district.
Neighbors’ salary as the district’s new superintendent is unknown until the contract is being finalized, but the district in 2021 agreed to pay Gibson a base annual salary of $245,000, about $40,000 more than Superintendent Kelli Moulton earned when she was hired before Gibson.
A rift developed between Gibson and some on the board over his application for jobs in Florida and elsewhere.
Tension between the school board and Gibson grew after he gave a speech during a groundbreaking ceremony for the $189 million Ball High school replacement campus. In that speech, Gibson was attempting to give credit to women for their work toward the new high school. He called women worker bees but said it took a man to get the job done. He was criticized by some for what they considered sexist comments. Gibson apologized before announcing his retirement from the district.
Neighbors was named acting CEO of the school district May 8, after the school board spent six hours in executive session discussing Gibson’s departure.
The board voted May 24 to name Neighbors finalist for the position just about five days after beginning its search for the person that would lead the school district of nearly 7,000 students.
State law requires school boards to name finalists, which most boards interpret to allow naming a lone finalist, and then wait at least 21 days to execute a contract.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
