Island public school trustees are considering whether to move board elections back to May from November after some trustees voiced concern about partisan politics tainting the races.
Updated: June 23, 2023 @ 10:55 pm
Island public school trustees are considering whether to move board elections back to May from November after some trustees voiced concern about partisan politics tainting the races.
Texas has two standard election periods, one in early May and one in early November. Local elections such as for school board members typically are in May, while November elections typically settle partisan races set up by party primaries held locally in April.
The school district initially moved its elections to November because doing so was much cheaper at the time, board President Tony Brown said.
That was because Galveston County conducted the November elections and the school district was able to piggyback onto those at costs lower than conducting its own May elections. The county now conducts May elections, too, so the savings was lost, officials said.
Trustee David O'Neal, who was on the school board when it moved elections from May to November, argued the change injected partisanism into elections, and encouraged candidates to see school board service as a political stepping stone.
Trustees took no action Wednesday and said the proposal needed more discussion.
“When I was campaigning, going door to door, I noticed so many people were familiar with national issues regarding education and school board,” Trustee Elizabeth Beeton said.
Critical race theory and COVID masks were hot topics at the time, she said.
"That was really all people knew about their school board," Beeton said. “It would be helpful if the people understood more of the actual local issues that the school board deals with."
The political tracking website Ballotpedia identified 96 school districts in more than a dozen states where race education and masking were part of the debate across the nation's school boards in 2021. It also found that at least one anti-critical race theory or anti-mask candidate prevailed in 35 of the 86 districts in which it has determined winners, or 40 percent, according to The Associated Press.
Some board members argue moving election dates back to May will help focus the races on local issues, rather than hot-button partisan topics.
Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com
