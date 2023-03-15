GALVESTON
A school board trustee is questioning the hiring of a public relations firm to address criticism associated with the remodeling of Kermit Courville Stadium.
“The school district paid someone not just to respond to criticism, but to discourage criticism,” Trustee Elizabeth Beeton said, citing a $6,000 invoice that also includes documents in which the hired company outlines an eight-week plan for outreach and also derides The Daily News for its coverage of the stadium remodeling.
The Daily News on Nov. 7 reported Kermit Courville Stadium wouldn’t be demolished and replaced as part of a $315 million bond package voters approved in May.
Still, work on the stadium, built in 1948 and last renovated in 2010, would involve extensive renovations and the only part of the structure that wouldn’t be demolished was the concrete seating, The Daily News reported at the time.
“The only feature that is not going to be changed in the stadium are the bleachers,” Trustee David O’Neal said at the time. “In our initial plan, we thought we could tear the concrete down and put up aluminum stands.”
The school on Nov. 17 agreed to hire Texas City-based Falcontail Marketing & Design to address the criticism directed at the remodeling of the stadium.
“Galveston ISD has been unfairly maligned by recent press and by a small group of the public,” according to the invoice overview. “These groups have taken the bond issue and twisted the narrative into something harmful and false.
“The newspaper has again failed to research this issue adequately,” according to the firm. “As a result, they have presented the bond and the remodeling of Kermit Courville Stadium in an unfair light.”
The effort to spread the district’s message about the stadium includes video, photos, conceptual art, articles, letters to the editor and social media outreach, according to documents.
Among those efforts includes one letter published in The Daily News Feb. 13 by the company’s president, David Landriault, “Courville Stadium dispute sows discord, ignores children.”
“There is always uncertainty in any construction project,” Landriault said in the letter. “We should be flexible and trust the experts if we want the best result. If we demand a ‘perfect’ plan, we end up with facilities that do not serve anyone.”
School district staff, not trustees, hired the firm.
Superintendent Jerry Gibson could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
The information has surfaced amid ongoing criticism and critiques about the school board and its plans for the stadium, dating back to an Oct. 19 school board meeting, when district officials revealed the stadium would be renovated, rather than demolished.
That decision was met with backlash on social media from some islanders.
“The current situation has jeopardized the project and the ability to save $1.2 million dollars on this renovation,” according to the invoice. “Worse, it could cause the public to lose faith in the project.”
School Board President Tony Brown said the school hired the public relations firm simply to provide more information about the stadium, 1429 27th St. in Galveston.
Where is the PROOF of Trustee EB’s statement that the firm was hired to discourage criticism instead of providing information? I didn’t see any proof/facts in the article supporting the Trustee’s statement. It’s troubling.
