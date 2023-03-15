GALVESTON

A school board trustee is questioning the hiring of a public relations firm to address criticism associated with the remodeling of Kermit Courville Stadium.

Sarah Grunau: 409-683-5226; sarah.grunau@galvnews.com

0
0
0
0
1

Locations

(1) comment

Charlotte O'rourke

“The school district paid someone not just to respond to criticism, but to discourage criticism,” Trustee Elizabeth Beeton”

Where is the PROOF of Trustee EB’s statement that the firm was hired to discourage criticism instead of providing information? I didn’t see any proof/facts in the article supporting the Trustee’s statement. It’s troubling.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription