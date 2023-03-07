GALVESTON
Contracted engineers gave an update on the city's stormwater master plan at a public meeting Tuesday night, broadly outlining 16 projects meant to help ease flooding on the island.
The city council last year hired Lockwood, Andrews & Newnam civil engineers to update the island’s 2003 stormwater master plan.
The goal is to create a plan for improvements that will swiftly take rain water from the island and into surrounding waters, such as Galveston Bay or English Bayou, William Conlan, senior project manager, said.
“We have two pumps in design and four pumps in planning,” he said. “We’re analyzing probably 10 places, and they’re spread out across the island, mostly in the East End. The West End is predominantly sheet-flow driven. That means there’s no underground conduit — it’s all roadside ditches.”
Engineers began in February 2022 and should have finalized plans by October, according to the city’s stormwater plan website. The project is in an analysis phase, which is estimated for completion in late summer.
Most of Galveston’s downtown is actually lower than Harborside Drive where the rainwater needs to drain, leading to road rivers, Conlan said. A pump station at 14th Street should alleviate that problem, Conlan said.
Presently, the 36-inch pipes under downtown are too small for the massive pumps planned for the station, meaning engineers will need to design pipes up to 6 feet in diameter, he said. Each of the six pumps will be able to move about 100 cubic feet of water a second from downtown into the Galveston Bay, he said.
Two of the other worst-drained areas engineers are addressing are Heards Lane between 61st Street and 73rd Street and Avenue K south of Broadway Avenue, he said.
At the next stormwater master plan meeting, scheduled for the summer, engineers will present 16 projects that will improve drainage throughout the island, Marissa Barnett, city spokeswoman said.
Those projects could cost anywhere from $7 million to $40 million each, Conlan said.
“That will be all of our potential projects,” he said of the meeting.
“It’ll be our proposed alternative analysis results, all of our projects, locations, benefits, high-level schematics, preliminary cost estimates,” he said.
“The actual projects aren’t on the record yet.”
City officials are reviewing engineers’ proposed projects.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
