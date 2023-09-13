The Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research on Tuesday set free a juvenile green sea turtle found hooked at the Texas City Dike two months ago.
The turtle was in “desperate” need of medical attention when it was found, according to the center, which is run by Texas A&M University at Galveston.
“We are incredibly grateful for the people who called us to rescue this animal and did not remove the hook themselves,” representatives wrote in a social media post.
The center will be able to monitor its movements throughout the Galveston Bay Estuary System by the satellite tag applied before release, according to the center.
Those who accidentally catch a sea turtle or find one on the beach or shoreline are asked to call 1-866-TURTLE-5, so experts can assist.
All species of sea turtles are federally protected under the Endangered Species Act and it is illegal to touch, handle, capture or harm them.
“When you call, if there is no immediate answer, please leave your name and phone number so a hotline operator can call back and give instructions,” according to the center. “If you do not hear back, continue to call us, we may be on the line with other callers. Do not intervene in the situation even if it seems like an easy task.”
