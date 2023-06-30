GALVESTON
Dream house and beach house often are synonymous, but a recent report by online insurance broker Assurance argues Galveston is the riskiest place in the nation for beachfront living.
Local Realtors and property owners, however, argue waterfront homes anywhere come with risks and Galveston presents no more than anywhere else.
Realtors also argue the report illustrates the importance keeping homes anywhere adequately insured.
The Assurance report ranked 75 beach towns across the country with data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Union of Concerned Scientists and Zillow, an online real estate broker.
It assessed factors such as total value of homes, the percentages of homes at risk of flooding, the percentage of the population housed in at-risk homes and the number of hurricanes from 1842 to 2021.
Those factors generated scores ranging from 0 to 50, with 50 being the riskiest place to own a beach house; Galveston’s score was the highest at 37.24.
The second-highest score, 36.85, went to Avalon, New Jersey, an island city off a peninsula jutting into Delaware Bay.
Key West, Sanibel Island and Clearwater, all Florida Gulf Coast towns, ranked among the top-20 most risky, according to the report.
CALCULATED RISK
“Defining risk when purchasing a home on an island such as Galveston or anywhere in a coastal neighborhood can be defined in many ways,” said Kimberly Gaido, a Realtor with Sand ‘n Sea Properties. “I like to refer to it as a calculated risk.
“These buyers carefully make a decision to own a home that exposes them to the possibility of personal loss and financial risk while enjoying the benefits of living on the water. Buyers still want and will pay to be close to the water. It’s all about the view and location.
“Buyers have been aware of flooding and the threat of tropical systems that can cause damage for over 100 years. Thankfully now, we have technology that can predict these threats and we can take precautions.”
LEVEL RISE
One factor that drove Galveston’s ranking to the top was the projection that sea level near the island will rise by nearly 2 feet by 2040 — 58 percent higher than the national average.
“I do not have a single client who discusses the projected sea level rise or climate change,” said Karen Gandy of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate–Gary Greene. “Fewer beach homes sold this year because of the down-trodden economy and unstable government on top of recovering from a global pandemic.
“More beachfront homes sold in 2021 than in 2020 than 2022 because people were tired of being detained in their homes due to the pandemic. They wanted to travel and be a part of nature, yet maintain social distancing.
“So, they bought beach houses, specifically homes that are beachfront, beach view, bay front, and bay view so they could enjoy the view and walk onto the beach or bay anytime. Climate Change and the proposed rising sea level over the next 17 years is not even a thought.”
The study ranked the top 10 towns with the most homes at risk of flooding. Galveston wasn’t on that list, which was topped by Ocracoke, North Carolina, with 33 percent of homes at risk.
The top 10 towns with the highest property values at risk of flooding was topped by Newport Beach, California, with a property value of $2.6 billion. Galveston ranked number nine with $441 million in vulnerable property value.
HISTORIC ECHOS
Galveston’s ranking also was heavily influenced by the reoccurring threat of hurricanes, including the 1900 Storm, which led to the building of the seawall that has protected the city from storms since.
Pam McGehee, a property owner with Saint Gemma Properties, and a short-term rental developer, owns homes in Indian Beach, two in midtown Galveston and two on the East End. McGehee also owns properties in Port Aransas and in Gulf Shores, Alabama, which showed up at seventh on the list and was ranked the eighth most at risk for flooding and fifth for property value at $1 billion.
“There is inherent risk in living near the sea,” McGehee said. “That is why we have insurance. I have no apprehension about having beach houses. I don’t think we are sinking and I believe Alabama and Florida beaches are more dangerous than Galveston.
“There is no place like this town, with the mix of history and the beach. It is like a mini–New Orleans and has such a great sense of community.
“It is no wonder people want to live here.”
