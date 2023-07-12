GALVESTON
As public safety costs continue to consume the vast majority of the island’s general fund, city officials are working to get an antiquated — and financially cumbersome — pension system under control.
Retirement benefits for Galveston’s retired police officers and firefighters in 2023 will amount to about $6.9 million, which is about $1 million more than the projected city budget affords for infrastructure next year.
Consequently, pension representatives say the city is on track to cut its deficits and pay back all liabilities within 30 years, a mandate issued by state pension regulators.
The police pension’s unfunded liability was $34.5 million as of Jan. 1, up $32.6 million in the prior valuation, according to actuarial data. It’s been on a steady climb since at least 2018, when it was $32.1 million. The unfunded liability of the firefighters’ pension was about $27.5 million in 2022, up from about $25.6 million in 2021, according to the data.
That means in the next 30 years, the city must pay at least $60 million in retirement benefits to officers and firefighters.
For the first time in years, the police pension ended 2022 with a positive cash flow, Chairman Geoff Gainer, who also serves as a Galveston police sergeant, said.
And firefighters joined the city to increase their contributions and cut what was a more than 50-year payout timeline down to 30 years, with the fund this spring earning its first letter of acceptance in years from the pension review board, Galveston Firefighter Pension Fund Chairman Greg Riley, also a captain at the Galveston Fire Department, said.
The police pension, funded mostly from city coffers, will owe about $2.8 million to retired officers in 2023 and about $4.1 million to retired firefighters, according to actuarial data. The city in 2024 is set to spend about 79 percent of its $57 million in projected revenue on public safety costs.
PREHISTORIC PLAN
Galveston’s police and firefighters are covered by defined benefits plans, old-school pensions that guarantee employees a set amount, often a percentage of their highest salaries, when they retire. Employers are responsible for funding the plans long after employees retire.
“These things are dinosaurs,” City Manager Brian Maxwell said of pension plans.
Many across the country consider such pension plans to be antiquated. Most businesses and many public pensions long ago moved to defined contribution plans, such as 401(k)s, under which employees and, sometimes, employers make contributions which are invested. Retirees receive more or less depending on how well the investments perform.
Galveston firefighters and police officers contribute to their pension plan and the level of their contributions determine how much they’re entitled to upon retirement.
Actuarial accountants calculate how much money workers are putting into the plans, how much the city is paying current retirees and how much money the program already has to determine how much each party should contribute to keep the plans afloat.
Each year, the city has to ensure contributions and existing funds are greater than liabilities, such as retirement payments and workers retiring and going from the contribution to the liability side of the equation.
“If we’re gonna give $100 in pension benefits, we have to have $100 in assets,” Dan Buckley, deputy city manager, said. “The difference would be, if we had $105 in liabilities and $100 in assets. The $5 is the negative, the unfunded liability. And somewhere within a 30-year period, you have to make that up.”
Galveston typically has unfunded liability each year, Buckley said. Few pension plans are fully funded, Buckley said.
The fire and police pensions are on what’s called a “closed 30,” meaning all unfunded liabilities for any given year must be paid within 30 years, Maxwell said. Officials might have to increase contribution rates to ensure all pensions under the plan are paid off in the next three decades.
The police pension fund’s deficit is expected to be cut to nothing in 16 years, according to actuarial data. The firefighter pension is expected to be fully funded in about 30 years, according to actuarial data. In 2021, actuaries expected it to be fully funded in about 52 years, but the city cut that down to about 30 by increasing its contribution rate.
The police pension is set to pay about $2.8 million to 148 retired officers in 2023, according to actuarial data.
In 2022, the firefighter pension paid about $3.9 million, about $326,000 a month, to 71 retirees and 22 surviving spouses and children, according to actuarial data. About 82 percent of those firefighters earn more than $3,000 a month, according to the data. The plan is set to pay about $4.1 million to pensioners and their relatives in 2023, according to actuarial data.
Most Texas cities offer retirement plans through the Texas Municipal Retirement System, which allows benefits to follow workers if they go to work in other cities, Maxwell said.
“The reason those plans can be so successful is because they are spreading their risk out over hundreds of thousands of employees,” Maxwell said.
While the cost was tremendous and unsustainable, the city made significant changes to the way it alters pension plans, Maxwell said.
“We have agreements now in place where they can’t just change benefits,” Maxwell said. “Somebody has to pay for it. It used to be that there was a change in benefits and the city would be on the hook for it. And that would roll up all of our costs to where they are today.”
The city has moved both police officer and firefighter salaries to market rates, having historically underpaid them, Maxwell said. That has helped the pension plans by increasing the contribution amounts.
THE PULSE OF PENSIONS
While the Galveston police pension fund looks healthy based on the 16-year timeline laid out for paying back $34.5 million in unfunded liabilities, meaning current and projected retirement benefit payments, it might seem unhealthy from another vantage point.
“We’re not very funded,” Gainer said.
Essentially, the police pension will be fully funded if contributions and withdrawals carry on at the same rate. But the pension plan is only about 40 percent funded, Gainer said.
“Our contributions are so high that it looks like we’re projected to pay off that difference in the next 16 years,” Gainer said, referring to actuarial data.
But those projections are fragile, he said. An early retirement would add burden to the withdrawal side. An officer leaving reduces the amount of contributions the pension receives.
“If you’re really low on your funding and your amortization is really low, that means you’ve taken on a lot of water, but now you’re bailing water at a really good rate,” Gainer said. “We’re successfully bailing water out at a rate that is ahead of schedule compared to where we were when we changed the plan years ago. We’re probably 10 years ahead of schedule.”
But Galveston police officers contribute almost twice as much as their counterparts in other cities who are a part of the Texas Municipal Retirement System.
“The biggest problem Galveston faces is that the vast majority of departments are in the Texas Municipal Retirement System,” Gainer said.
Officers in that program are contributing a flat 7 percent. Galveston officers contribute 12 percent and firefighters contribute 18 percent.
And, like many other professionals, local officers often are attracted to the lure of higher salaries, Gainer said.
The tremendous turnover rate at the island police department is actually a huge contributing factor in the dramatic reduction to the amortization timeline down to 16 years, Gainer said.
“In the past seven years, we’ve lost an enormous amount of officers,” Gainer said. “An officer who works in League City can go around and work in Texas City, for Baytown, for Friendswood and his retirement stays with him the entire time.
“When you leave Galveston, that’s it. Nothing goes with you. That used to be a reason that kept people here.”
Now, however, young officers get a few years under their belts, then begin thinking about the pension, Gainer said.
“And they realize, ‘I better get out now or I’m going to be stuck,’” Gainer said.
But the retirement payout may not be better on the municipal retirement system, Riley said. In the system, cities and working contributors don’t put forth as much money as their Galveston counterparts.
A move to the municipal system, which the city could make after all legacy plans are fully funded, might make public safety jobs on the island even less attractive, Riley said.
