GALVESTON
The city plans to auction off about 26 acres of bayside land next to Scholes International Airport to interested developers.
But the city must first buy it for $1.6 million, officials said.
The Galveston City Council on Thursday approved a motion agreeing to the Federal Aviation Administration’s release of land on an island where development space is limited. Even though the city owns the airport, 2115 Terminal Drive, it has to buy the land because of protections set up before the Second World War, Mike Shahan, airport manager, said.
“Back in the ’30s, the military took over — they bought a bunch of lands with federal funds and there were stipulations that the city couldn’t just sell it for any reason,” Shahan said. “When they gave it back to the city in 1949, it was under the stipulation that they couldn’t sell it without FAA permission.”
The FAA regulates the sale of property owned by the airport, Shahan said. Any money the city makes on the sale will be pumped back into the airport, Shahan said. The aviation administration in June released the property to be sold, Shahan said.
“Some cities sell off too much land around the airport, and the airport ends up closing,” Shahan said. “But Galveston has been great about protecting and investing in our airport.
“Now, they’ll let us sell the property that we can’t use anyway, but the money has to go into revenue-producing airport operations.”
With the influx of about $1.6 million, the airport can’t buy lightbulbs for runways or pavement repairs, but it can build more hangers, commercial office space or warehouse space, Shahan said.
Although the airport will only receive the appraised value of the property, which was about $1.6 million, the city could sell it for much more, officials said.
Councilman John Paul Listowski thinks the city should seek a property delineation to determine how much the city might be able to earn from its sale. A delineation refers to finding and outlining the boundaries between land and wetlands.
“We’d want to delineate this property to see if we can get the best value for this property,” Listowski said. “I think this $1.6 million is low. This property could be worth twice the amount. But there’s such uncertainty on it because of the amount of wetlands that could be there that no one is going to pay.
“I think the property would be worth more if there was more certainty on how much land could be developed out there. If it’s the full 26 acres, then that price is much bigger than $1.6 million.”
But the city likely will restrict what a buyer can do with the land.
City staff plans to bring back proposals for sale restrictions to the city council at its meeting at the end of the month, City Manager Brian Maxwell said. It will probably go up for sale sometime in September, Maxwell said.
“The city isn’t exactly going to buy it, it’s going to be almost a simultaneous sale,” Maxwell said. “It’s part of the reason we didn’t do a delineation since the FAA released it. In this case, the FAA released it and the city is going to put it up for auction.”
The only reason the sale is moving forward is because buyers have expressed interest to the city, Maxwell said.
A May ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court eased restrictions on developers hoping to build on or near wetlands, but it’s unclear whether the decision will affect this land, City Attorney Don Glywasky said.
The Supreme Court ruled in Sackett v. Environmental Protection Agency that federal protection of wetlands only encompasses land that directly adjoins rivers, lakes and other bodies of water.
“It will take additional consideration to determine whether the decision affects this property,” Glywasky said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.