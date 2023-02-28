The Postmaster of Galveston’s Bob Lyons office, which was implicated in hundreds of cases of mail theft and check fraud, will replace older blue collection boxes with new, theft-resistant versions, according to the nation’s chief Postal Inspector.
Exactly when that would happen still is unknown, however.
Chief Postal Inspector Gary Barksdale disclosed the step in a letter to U.S. Rep. Randy Weber and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, who made inquires about theft and fraud in Galveston after The Daily News series Checks in the Mail exposed the problem.
The Daily News obtained the Barksdale’s Feb. 9 letter Monday.
In it, Barksdale said there had been 200 reports of mail theft in Galveston between 2021 and 2022, most of them in 2021, and that the number dropped to zero in 2023.
“During the past two fiscal years, the Galveston mail thefts that came to our attention typically involved the theft of mail from mailbox break-ins,” Barksdale said. “In those instances, bill payments were targeted by thieves, and the personal checks they contained were subsequently altered and cashed.”
Postal Inspectors “immediately stepped up” to collaborate with the Galveston Police Department to improve information-sharing and develop a solution, Barksdale said.
“Local authorities in Galveston now have a designated point of contact within both the Postal Inspection Service and the local Postmaster’s office and know to contact us directly in the event police officers encounter violations related to the mail,” Barksdale said.
The Postal Inspection Service was staying in contact with partners in the area to ensure continued collaboration, joint operations and information sharing, Barksdale said.
“I also understand that the Galveston Post Office is in the process of replacing its older blue collection boxes with newer, theft-resistant versions,” Barksdale said.
The timeline for replacement of these boxes is at the discretion of the Galveston Postmaster, who has to take into account multiple factors in addition to cost, Barksdale said.
“I am pleased that the United States Postal Service has provided transparency to my constituents on the ongoing postal theft,” Weber said in response to the letter. “It is imperative that the American public can rely on this age-old institution to pay their bills, receive their medication, and otherwise engage in the intended convenience of postal commerce.
“I’m optimistic that the Postal Inspection Service and local law enforcement will continue to monitor and prevent mail theft in Galveston.”
Cruz said he was pleased with the response.
“I am pleased to hear that several people in the Galveston area have been held responsible for unlawfully obstructing and destroying mail,” Cruz said Tuesday.
“I commend the United States Postal Service for continuing to protect the integrity of our mail system and for their continual work to prevent future cases of mail theft.”
