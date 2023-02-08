GALVESTON
Galveston Island and the northern Gulf of Mexico could become what a local biologist called a “thermal refuge” for nesting sea turtles as climate change bakes their traditional beach habitats across the globe.
Area sea turtles populations already have been swelling over the past 20 years, Christopher Marshall, professor of biology at Texas A&M University at Galveston, said. And stable temperatures found on local beaches might lead to a greater increase, he said.
Researchers around the world have found sea turtle nest temperatures are on the rise, which might send them into new, cooler ranges, he said.
“Other parts of the world are starting to see sea turtle nest temperatures increase,” he said. “And, because sex is determined by nest temperature, that could be a real issue for sea turtles. So, one of my many questions was: Is that happening here?”
In terms of climate change, Galveston Island isn’t seeing that temperature increase, Marshall said, warning that other threats are still present.
“We are seeing threats because of rising sea levels and high tides,” he said. “If we start seeing nest temperatures rise in the western Gulf of Mexico, along the southern coast of Texas and northern Mexico, and if nests don’t survive — the nests up here will probably still fair well.
“That would make us a thermal refuge — this entire northern Gulf of Mexico.”
Scientists don’t know whether beaches in South Texas, like at Padre Island, and northeast Mexico are getting warmer, Marshall said.
It’s something he’s preparing to study.
“In this next year, I’m trying to get a multinational, Gulf-wide project done,” he said. “We’re actually putting data loggers in the beach to get a Gulf-wide assessment. It will be a long-term project.”
One of the primary sea turtle species Marshall studies is the Kemp’s ridley, the state turtle of Texas. It’s one of the few turtle species in this area researchers fear is declining in population, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data.
The majority of Kemp’s ridley nesting occurs on the beaches of the western Gulf of Mexico and 95 percent of worldwide Kemp’s ridley nesting occurs in the state of Tamaulipas, Mexico, which is about 10 miles from South Padre Island.
The temperature of nesting sites has great influence over the gender of hatchlings, Marshall said.
“You may have heard the term ‘hot chicks and cool dudes,’ that’s how we remember the difference,” Marshall said.
If sea turtle nest temperatures continue to rise, it could lead to an overabundance of female turtles, he said.
Warmer nests create more female turtles, while cooler ones result in more males — and those temperature-induced differences might even occur throughout a single nest. An “ideal” ratio of male to female turtle births to maintain population growth is 1-to-1, Marshall said.
Galveston Island hosted four recorded Kemp’s ridley nests in 2022, with the Bolivar Peninsula having three, according to data from the National Parks Service. The vast majority of Texas’ 284 Kemp’s ridley nests were on or near Padre Island.
This region isn’t currently equipped to properly research and care for the growing sea turtle populations, Marshall said. To solve that problem, Marshall and the university’s Gulf Center for Sea Turtle Research are hoping to secure $20 million in funding to build a sea turtle rehabilitation hospital and educational outreach facility.
Project planners envision a place where locals and tourists can pay to see sea turtles up close, while also affording biologists like Marshall the funds they need to rehabilitate wounded turtles.
