GALVESTON
Among the concerns about the Port of Galveston’s third cruise terminal was a vision of traffic spilling into and causing havoc in nearby residential neighborhoods in the East End Historic District.
Two months after the $125 million facility opened at Pier 10, deep in the heart of that hallowed and protected area, however, the havoc hasn’t happened, officials and some residents said.
Waterfront managers argue a partially built internal road system helped ease cruise-related traffic in the East End and will help ease congestion elsewhere along Harborside Drive when it’s completed.
The new road creates a corridor to move terminal traffic off Harborside Drive on cruise days, when thousands of visitors arrive in a matter of hours.
“The port has made great progress on its phased internal roadway plan since it was adopted by the Wharves Board of Trustees as part of the 20-Year Strategic Master Plan in 2019,” Port Director and CEO Rodger Rees said.
The Texas Department of Transportation is funding 75 percent of the $2.6 million project, Rees said.
“It’s located between our busy cruise terminals 25 and 28 to the west and our Pier 19 area, with shrimp boats, charter fishing boats, seafood shops, a restaurant and an offshore drilling museum, to the east,” Rees said.
Initial concerns were traffic from Cruise Terminal 10, built in partnership with Royal Caribbean Group, would cause problems in nearby neighborhoods, Rees said.
“You’re bringing in the largest cruise ship at the new terminal, The Allure of Seas,” Rees said. “There was concern about the traffic coming into that terminal, but we’ve noted that there has not been any issues.”
The Allure of the Seas is among the largest ships in Royal Caribbean’s fleet at 1,187 feet long, 215 feet wide and capable of carrying 6,780-passengers.
Traffic from the terminal hasn’t causeD problems for its neighbors, said Jeff Patterson, trustee of the wharves board, which governs the port, and a resident of the East End.
“I think the fact there hasn’t been congested traffic on Harborside is a good indication that the internal road network has been working,” Patterson said.
“Overall it’s been a positive experience for the port, the community and cruise passengers,” Patterson said.
East End resident Elizabeth Beeton, former vice-chair of the wharves board, who was on the board that approved the project, wasn’t surprised the road was working, she said.
“I felt confident about the interior road network from its inception,” Beeton said. “I had always believed the internal road network would alleviate traffic on Harborside, which it has.”
Several factors contributed to that, but the internal road network certainly helped, Rees said.
“If you talk to people in the community, they will admit that the traffic issue never materialized,” Rees said. “You have 6,000 people getting on and 6,000 people getting off. It’s been a good thing that we haven’t experienced any bad traffic there.”
The East End Historic District Association hopes to talk to the port about other improvements and benefits of the road, Rebecca Goodwin, association president, said.
Traffic is always a concern, but the association wants more information on the project and to talk about improvements to benefit East End residents, Goodwin said.
“We want to see beautification in our neighborhood,” Goodwin said. “And it seems that the port is moving in the right direction.”
About five months of engineering and architectural work remains before work begins on the third and final section of the internal road network, Rees said.
“Overall, the construction should be expected to be completed by the second or third quarter of 2024.”
