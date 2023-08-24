GALVESTON
A proposal to allow the Port of Galveston to take on about $50 million in debt to accommodate a massive ship at Cruise Terminal 25 failed Thursday for lack of a supermajority of the city council.
Although five of the seven council members voted in favor of approving the debt issue, the measure, unlike most, needed six votes to pass. District 4 Councilman Mike Bouvier and District 5 Councilman John Paul Listowski voted against the bond issue.
Both Bouvier and Listowski said they wanted work on Cruise Terminal 25 to get done, but they wouldn't approve the bond issue until there was an external audit of the port's internal controls within 30 days. Although it receives no tax money, the port is a utility of the city.
“For me to vote on this and approve it I would need the wharves board to approve this first,” Listowski said, referring to the external audit of internal controls.
But port attorney Tony Brown said he worried continued delays in issuing bonds could be costly.
“The only thing I’m concerned about is that the federal reserve board is continuously looking at increasing interest rates,” Brown said. “I am concerned about the increased finance cost that could result.”
Port officials say the $50 million in debt is necessary to get the work completed to accommodate Carnival Cruise Line’s Jubilee, which is set to arrive in Galveston in late December.
The 182,800-ton vessel, capable of carrying as many as 5,400 guests and 1,700 crew members, is much larger than others and requires berth upgrades and a new gangway, officials said.
The Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the port, voted unanimously on July 25 to issue $50 million in long-term bonds to pay for improvements at Cruise Terminal 25, which includes expanding the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility.
The wharves board approved issuing bonds with a 20-year maturity despite some concern among members about increasing costs of the terminal project.
“At the end of the day, the city has to be comfortable to issue the bonds,” Mayor Craig Brown said. “If they have requirements, we have to get them.”
The council is expected to deliberate the bond issue again Sept. 14.
