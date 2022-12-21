GALVESTON
Just a little more than a month after the Port of Galveston celebrated the opening of its third cruise terminal, a $125 million facility near Pier 10, it’s negotiating for a fourth to accommodate the fast-growing fleet of passenger liners seeking to sail from the island.
And at least one member of Galveston Wharves Board of Trustees also sees opportunity for traditional cargo business in negotiating with a global player in the maritime industry.
The major U.S. cruise homeport announced Wednesday it’s negotiating with MSC Cruises, the world’s third largest and fastest growing cruise brand, to develop a fourth terminal at piers 16 through 18, where Del Monte Fresh Produce moves bananas, melons and more through a 120,000-foot warehouse.
Del Monte’s lease is up in April 2024 — about the time construction of a fourth cruise terminal would begin. In the first quarter of 2019, the landlord port agreed to Del Monte’s request to amend the lease to give the company an option to leave without penalty with two-years’ notice.
The port Wednesday referred questions about the produce shipper’s intentions to Del Monte representatives, who couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.
If negotiations with MSC are successful, the development would bring European-style cruise ships to the island, elevate the port’s status as a top U.S. homeport and boost the regional economy, port officials said.
The deal also would allow MSC to reach a new market of millions of cruise passengers in the Central United States, Port Director Rodger Rees said.
But some members of the wharves board, which governs the port, also see potential to enter partnerships with MSC on cargo and container terminals, which create high-paying jobs and generate revenue for the landlord port.
MSC Cruises is based in Geneva, Switzerland, with 30,000 employees globally. The company is considered a market leader in Europe, South America, the Persian Gulf region and Southern Africa, with a strong presence in the Caribbean, North American and Far East markets.
MSC, which stands for Mediterranean Shipping Co., is the world’s largest container shipping line, overtaking Maersk this year, according to reports.
The company operates in all major ports, including the Port of Houston.
The Port of Galveston long has sought industrial cargo for berths west of 28th Street and cruises and softer tourism sectors on its eastern piers, wharves board Trustee Jim Yarbrough said.
The port seeks to forge public-private partnerships beyond cruise ship terminals, Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough in late October raised concerns about discussion of a fourth cruise terminal before the third had opened on Nov. 9.
His initial concerns were about traffic and parking at Pier 10. But by the time work begins on a fourth terminal, any problems at Pier 10 would be resolved, Yarbrough said Wednesday.
Development of the fourth cruise terminal would come with a "parking facility," but the port and the memorandum of understanding didn't offer details.
The port and MSC on Dec. 7 signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding outlining parameters of a potential agreement for the fourth terminal after the wharves board on Nov. 30 had authorized the staff to negotiate with MSC Cruises.
The memorandum of understanding doesn’t include financial terms, but states the parties want to enter into negotiations that might lead to development of a passenger cruise terminal.
“This is great news for the port and our region because our cruise business is a major revenue and jobs generator,” Rees said.
The Port of Galveston is the fourth most popular cruise homeport in the United States, visited by more than 1 million cruise passengers a year.
“The prospect of developing a new homeport in Galveston is exciting because it represents a big step in our ongoing North American expansion,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, president of MSC Cruises USA.
Rodriguez described MSC passenger liners as modern and glamorous with “unique European style.”
The island port already is booming. Officials estimate 362 sailings in 2023, a new record in the port’s 22-year history as a homeport.
Carnival, Disney, Norwegian, Princess and Royal Caribbean cruise lines are scheduled to sail from the port in 2023.
Royal Caribbean will operate five ships, Carnival four ships and Princess two ships. Disney and Norwegian each will sail one ship.
“Our popularity as a cruise homeport is reflected in the growth of our passenger counts and sailings,” Rees said.
The port’s 2022 cruise activity generated 3,500 jobs, $568 million in local business revenue and $73.5 million in local purchases by passengers and crew, Rees said.
The port projects a fourth cruise terminal will generate 925 jobs, $177 million in revenues and $21 million in local purchases, he said.
The port is forecasting $58.7 million in total revenues in 2023, of which $40.55 million would be generated by its cruise business, Rees said.
“We look forward to productive discussions with the Galveston Wharves as we chart MSC’s future in the U.S. market,” Rodriguez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.