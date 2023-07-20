The Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the island’s public docks, previously had considered taking on $50 million in short-term debt, but after a meeting with financial advisors decided to go with long-term bonds, Wharves Board Chairman Harry Maxwell said.
As planned for the $50 million in short-term debt, the money would pay for improvements at Cruise Terminal 25 such as doubling the size of U.S. Customs and Border Protection facilities, Maxwell said.
The terminal is being renovated to accommodate Carnival Cruise Line’s Jubilee, which is set to arrive in Galveston in late December.
The 182,800-ton vessel, capable of carrying as many as 5,400 guests and 1,700 crew members, is much larger than others and requires berth upgrades and a new gangway.
The ship will bring in about 2,500 passengers a week to the terminal, Maxwell said.
“Our original intention was to do short-term bank financing and eventually pay it off with long-term bonds," Maxwell said. "So, we’re skipping the step of interim financing and going to long-term bonds."
Bond advisors will seek buyers for bonds expected to be paid off within the next 20 years, Maxwell said.
The port’s financial advisors argued bonds, rather than a bank loan, would be best for the port, Maxwell said.
“I don’t see why anybody would be opposed to it,” Maxwell said. “This is a growth opportunity.”
Both the wharves board and the city council would have to approve selling the bonds, because the port is a utility of the city.
Port officials plan to attend the city council’s July 27 workshop to discuss the bonds, Maxwell said.
Mayor Craig Brown, who serves on the wharves board, had not received details about the plan on Thursday afternoon.
The city council is expecting specific information about how the money would be spent, he said.
“I think that’s one of the main topics that the council will want to review,” Brown said.
“I would like to see specifically what brought them to this decision.”
Brown also want to know whether the port has plans to issue more bonds in the future, he said.
Trustee Jim Yarbrough also said he had little information about the switch to a long-term bond plan and was seeking more.
“I like the concept, personally,” Yarbrough said. “It takes the pressure off doing other projects right now.
"It costs a little more money to issue bonds than it does to borrow on a short-term debt. But it’s a one-step process; once it’s done we can get the deal done.”
Yarbrough, however, said he would object to financing bonds for much more than 20 years.
The port’s 2022 cruise activity generated 3,500 jobs, $568 million in local business revenue and $73.5 million in local purchases by passengers and crew, officials have said.
The port forecast $58.7 million in total revenues in 2023, of which $40.55 million would be generated by its cruise business, officials have said.
Explore the fascinating history of The Daily News, Texas' oldest newspaper, in this behind-the-scenes video. Join us as we take a journey through time, starting from Galveston's humble beginnings in 1842, when the newspaper was founded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.