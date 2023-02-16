GALVESTON
Port of Galveston leaders plan early next week to continue a quest to free up $44 million in federal money apparently hung up on the state's definition of “transportation.”
The port is qualified for $44 million of the state’s $16 billion share of federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 money as partial reimbursement of the $58 million it lost during 15 months that pleasure cruising was shut down by U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 orders, Port Director and CEO Rodger Rees said.
“We’re intending to have a meeting with several legislators on Monday,” Rees said. “On Tuesday, there is a Texas Port’s Day at the capitol. All the ports of Texas will be there as one group.”
Rees tried to meet legislators this week in Austin, but couldn’t because of scheduling conflicts, he said.
Rees, who also is on the board of the Texas Ports Association, will meet with different legislators on the Texas Senate and House finance committees, he said.
“The most conversations that we’ve been having have been with our local legislators like Mayes Middleton,” Rees said. “We’ve also been in contact with Terri Leo-Wilson.”
Rees wants to use the $44 million on projects such as filling in the slips of the port's west end, he said. “The second part would be to do construction work on Pier 25, which will be the terminal for the Carnival Jubilee that will be coming in December this year.”
Carnival Jubilee is a 182,800-ton vessel capable of carrying as many as 5,400 guests and 1,700 crew members.
The ship will be the first able to run on liquified natural gas to sail from Galveston. The Jubilee’s hybrid power system allows it to burn either liquified natural gas or traditional fuel, the company said.
Carnival chose Galveston as Jubilee’s first homeport because of the value it sees in Texas’ only cruise port, said Chris Chiames, Carnival’s chief communications officer.
Pier 25 needs work to accommodate Jubilee and its passengers, Rees said.
Port leaders also want to renovate the U.S. Customs and Border Protection area, Rees said. “We’ll be expanding that and putting new gangways on the terminal. We will also begin preliminary engineering studies and architectural studies on Pier 16, which would be the new cruise terminal.”
The port announced Dec. 21 it’s negotiating with MSC Cruises, the world’s third largest and fastest growing cruise brand, to develop a fourth terminal at piers 16 through 18, where Del Monte Fresh Produce moves bananas, melons and more through a 120,000-foot warehouse.
Del Monte’s lease is up in April 2024 — about the time construction of a fourth cruise terminal would begin. In the first quarter of 2019, the landlord port agreed to Del Monte’s request to amend the lease to give the company an option to leave without penalty with two-years’ notice.
Although Rees is optimistic about getting the money, he's not yet banking on it, he said.
“I’m always optimistic,” Rees said. “But there’s a lot of regulation. So, it takes time for the state to understand how those funds are going. The thing about grant funds is that you may or may not get them. So you work forward like you’re not going to get them.”
If the bid for the $44 million fails, the port will have to issue debt or use its own cash flow to fund the projects, Rees said.
The problem is Texas doesn’t recognize maritime infrastructure as “transportation,” Rees said.
That’s not the case in other states, he said.
For example, Florida approved $250 million for its cruise ports the day the funding was announced, Rees said.
“We’re the only port in Texas that lost money because of the loss of business,” Rees said. “We’re the only ones asking for ARPA funds because of the no-sail order by the CDC.
"There are 13 deep water ports in Texas and we’re the only ones that lost money because we’re the only ones with cruise business.”
Although the port has plans on working on the projects whether or not it receives the funding, it still intends to ask legislators and lawmakers for it, Rees said.
“It’s a long process," Rees said. "It always is. You have to go and meet with people and explain it to have them understand the issue before they vote on it at the Senate.”
The port will meet legislators on Monday, Tuesday and March 1, Rees said.
