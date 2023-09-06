Wharves board officials in a special meeting Wednesday unanimously approved two motions meant to satisfy a pair of city councilmen who voted against a $51 million bond to pay for port improvements until an external audit of port financial controls was scheduled.
The Finance Committee of the Wharves Board of Trustees had voted to seek the expanded review by Forvis two days before the city council voted on Aug. 24, port officials have said. The council vote was 5-2 in favor, but the motion needed a supermajority of six to pass. Because the port is a utility of the city, the city council must also approve the bond issue.
They also approved a resolution agreeing to any audit of its internal controls the city might want. Mayor Craig Brown, a member of the wharves board, negotiated that resolution with Bouvier and Listowski late last week.
“If the city would like a third-party auditor to come in and audit the port’s internal controls, we would pay for that cost,” Harry Maxwell, chair of the wharves board, said.
“We basically said if the city council elects to audit the port, then we would reimburse them for any cost.”
The votes were about fulfilling the city’s request to have an internal auditor in place so the bond issue can move forward, Maxwell said.
“This audit could be a beneficial thing for everyone if done correctly,” Maxwell said. “We have no problem with having an audit of our internal controls and we can pick up some things from it and be more efficient.”
Bouvier and Listowski didn’t respond to numerous requests for comment over the past week.
“It’s important at the port to continue to grow, and we need this bond issue to continue to grow,” Maxwell said.
Work already is underway at Cruise Terminal 25, with a new roof under construction, a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection headquarters under construction and improvements under construction to accommodate the Carnival Cruise Line’s massive Jubilee, Maxwell said.
Port officials say the $50 million debt issue is necessary to get the work completed before Jubilee arrives in Galveston in late December.
The 182,800-ton vessel, capable of carrying as many as 5,400 guests and 1,700 crew members, is much larger than others and requires berth upgrades and a new gangway, officials said.
The wharves board, which governs the port, voted unanimously on July 25 to issue $50 million in long-term bonds to pay for improvements at Cruise Terminal 25, which includes expanding the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility.
The wharves board approved issuing bonds with a 20-year maturity despite some concern among members about increasing costs of the terminal project.
“It’ll bring 2,500 more passengers a week, which is more revenue for us, for the city, hotels and restaurants,” Maxwell said. “That’s how we grow the business.”
