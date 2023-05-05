GALVESTON
The Port of Galveston wants about $100 million in bond money to fill in west-end slips and expand space for cargo operations on public docks where the cruise business recently has been king.
Port leaders hope the city will issue bonds to cover the cost of slip renovations and other projects along the waterfront, Rodger Rees, director and CEO of the Port of Galveston, said.
But one of the most influential members of the Wharves Board of Trustees, which governs the port, has concerns about increasing cost projections and about whether the port would be taking on too many large projects at the same time.
The west-end slips are an impediment because they are too narrow to accommodate modern vessels, Rees said.
“We need to fill them up,” Rees said. “Ships can no longer fit into those slips.”
Over the past three years, the port has shuffled tenants to move cargo business west, while preparing eastern docks and facilities for cruise business growth.
And waterfront leaders have long argued the port’s west end is valuable and offers great potential, if they could make a substantial investment there.
Port officials have estimated filling in slips would add as much as 20 acres to store cargo.
“This whole project would cost about $150 million to $175 million,” Rees said. “We’re doing this in phases. We’ve already done the engineering on the project and we’re getting ready to let construction contracts begin.”
Port officials want to put together a municipal bond offering and have been in communication with city of Galveston officials about the project. The city has the authority to issue the debt.
Rees wants funding for and pricing of the project set by August and wants it all completed by 2025, he said.
Trustee Jim Yarbrough, however, is concerned the port might be moving too quickly and taking on too many large projects to complete successfully, he said.
“I’m not in favor of doing projects that don’t get finished,” Yarbrough said. “I’m going to need explanations as to how we’re going to finish these projects and what it takes to finish them as far as dollar amount.
“We need to find out what our priorities are,” Yarbrough said. “Right now our biggest priority is finishing Cruise Terminal 25.”
A $53 million renovation has been underway at Cruise Terminal 25 to accommodate a new and larger passenger liner, Rees has said.
Yarbrough also is concerned that the projected cost of the west-end project keeps increasing, he said.
“A couple months ago, we were talking about $100 million, now we’re talking about $120 million.”
The port is not at square one, but needs to take a hard look before moving forward with the project, Yarbrough said.
Yarbrough intends to talk to Rees about his concerns and potential solutions and commended port administrators for a get-it-done attitude, he said.
“If it was easy it would’ve already been done,” Yarbrough said.
“I applaud Rodger and the staff because for far too long Galveston, me included, would take no action because it was difficult.”
The general trend at the port was good, but the old problem — a lack of money — still must be taken into account, Yarbrough said.
“I think things are looking good,” Yarbrough said. “But the backdrop of it is that we have more needs than we have the ability to raise money. We just have to figure it out.”
The port’s 2022 cruise activity generated 3,500 jobs, $568 million in local business revenue and $73.5 million in local purchases by passengers and crew, Rees has said.
The port forecast $58.7 million in total revenues in 2023, of which $40.55 million would be generated by its cruise business, Rees has said.
(2) comments
The plan at the last meeting in April was to borrow $120 million with all but $14 million going to cruise. All the Pier 25 contracts were put on hold. Hopefully, temporarily. The contact for revenue bonds has not been signed and needs to be wrapped up. Let’s hope the port with Yarbrough and the board”s lead can actually fill the 38th pier slip and the port diversifies while meeting cruise customers needs.
Typo Contract … not contact
