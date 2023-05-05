GALVESTON

The Port of Galveston wants about $100 million in bond money to fill in west-end slips and expand space for cargo operations on public docks where the cruise business recently has been king.

José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com

Charlotte O'rourke

The plan at the last meeting in April was to borrow $120 million with all but $14 million going to cruise. All the Pier 25 contracts were put on hold. Hopefully, temporarily. The contact for revenue bonds has not been signed and needs to be wrapped up. Let’s hope the port with Yarbrough and the board”s lead can actually fill the 38th pier slip and the port diversifies while meeting cruise customers needs.

Charlotte O'rourke

Typo Contract … not contact

