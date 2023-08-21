GALVESTON
City council Thursday will consider a four-year schedule of pay raises for police officers as the island works to stay competitive with other area departments.
GALVESTON
City council Thursday will consider a four-year schedule of pay raises for police officers as the island works to stay competitive with other area departments.
Galveston police and city administrators finalized a collective bargaining agreement Aug. 16 that will provide market wage increases to officers from Oct. 1 through September 2027. The council is set to vote on the raises as the island’s public safety budget consumes 79 percent of Galveston’s general fund.
The agreement will provide a market wage increase in the first and third years, with a 2 percent increase in years two and four, according to the agreement. Galveston police officers’ starting pay is about $61,000, up from about $53,000 in 2020, according to the city. Officers with more than 10 years can make about $85,000, up from about $75,000 in 2020. Those raises are reflective of the city’s most recent collective bargaining agreement.
Negotiations between the city and the police association began at the end of June. Officials struck an agreement on market wages and much-needed improvements to the contract, according to the city.
Specifically, the parties agreed Galveston should pay as well as any city in the county, attract candidates to fill the vacancies in the police department and that League City and Texas City police department wages should be included in the market, according to the city.
Galveston officials agreed to include a mechanism that triggers local officers’ raises if League City raises pay for its officers, according to the agreement.
“As the parties were about to reach an agreement on this market comparison, the parties learned of a proposed 4 percent increase in police department wages in League City,” according to the city. “Because the purpose of a market increase is to keep in line with the market, the parties agreed the wage increase in the first year of the agreement would be contingent on the League City wages in January 2024, specifically to include that 4 percent increase in the market survey, if approved.”
Effective Jan. 1, 2024, all ranks will receive a market wage increase that’s contingent on an increase in the League City wages by that date, according to the agreement. In January 2025, the police department will receive a 2 percent increase. In Oct. 2025, market conditions could lead to another wage increase, according to the agreement.
And in year four, the police department will receive a 2 percent increase, effective Oct. 1, 2026.
B. Scott McLendon: 409-683-5241; scott.mclendon@galvnews.com
Reporter
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We explore 3 main chambers inside the Galveston Scottish Rite. The Library, The Lodge Room, and the 1929 Vaudeville Theater. The Ancient and Accepted Scottish Rite is a centuries-old, global fraternity founded on principles of Brotherly Love, Relief, and Truth.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Internet forum rules ...
Real names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it clean. Don't use obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don’t knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be brief. Keep posts to 150 words or less.
Edit yourself. No more than two posts per thread and stay on topic. Do not link to sites outside galvnews.com.
Be aware. All posts are property of The Daily News and may be republished in print.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of rule violations.